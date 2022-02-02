EAU CLAIRE — The city has named two finalists for the city manager job and both of the candidates currently are in Eau Claire.
Interim City Manger David Solberg and Stephanie Hirsch, operations manager at Eau Claire County's Human Services Department, are the two candidates moving forward in the selection process, according to a news release the city issued Wednesday evening.
The two will be interviewed by the City Council and panels of community stakeholders later this month, the release stated.
Solberg has led the city on an interim basis since City Manager Dale Peters retired in October 2020.
Solberg's usual duties for the city are as engineering director, a position he's had since 2013. On two occasions, Solberg has also served as interim community services director while the city was in the process of hiring a person for that job.
Prior to working for the city, Solberg was a project development supervisor and civil engineer transportation manager for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
He holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from UW-Platteville.
Hirsch is a newer arrival to Eau Claire, having started her position at the county government in 2021.
Prior to then she worked for 15 years in various roles for Sommerville, Mass, a city with a population of 81,045 that is close to Boston. She served for a time as an at-large city councilor and headed up multiple special projects for the mayor, based on a short profile released by the city.
Before she worked for that city, Hirsch held positions at Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, Mass., and at University of Massachusetts Boston. Duties in those jobs included coordinating projects university students did with municipalities and consulting work with East Coast communities and school districts, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Her resume also includes a research and evaluation position at the Boston Police Department and a project manager for a children's services software program developed for New York City.
Hirsch holds a bachelor's degree from Swarthmore College (Swarthmore, Pa.) and a Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School.