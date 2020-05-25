Ken Szymanski can count the flair for a strong metaphor among the talents he brings to his position as Eau Claire’s writer in residence.
To illustrate the wide array of possibilities he’s considering for his duties, Szymanski said in a phone interview, “We can just try anything we want. It’s kind of like setting off bottle rockets in the driveway and seeing how people react.”
A City Council vote last month gave the two-year term to Szymanski, an author and DeLong Middle School English teacher. The fifth person to hold the position, Szymanski said his familiarity with the city and the region’s literary scene led him to apply.
“As somebody who grew up in Eau Claire, I felt I had a good feel for the history of this place,” he said. “I’ve been involved in the literary community for many years, so I had a lot of connections. … I have a lot of contacts with venues in the area. And so I thought I was in a good position to make it grow. And as an English teacher I’ve had a lot of experience in trying to sell the language arts.”
The fact that Szymanski uses the pronoun “we” in the figurative shooting of bottle rockets speaks to what he intends to emphasize as writer in residence.
“That’s how I measure my success: How many people did I collaborate with over my term, and how many new voices did I bring to the microphone,” he said.
B.J. Hollars, UW-Eau Claire English professor and executive director of the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild, said Szymanski has shown himself to be someone who works well with others.
“I’ve known Ken close to a decade now, and in every interaction he just exudes creative collaboration,” Hollars said in a phone interview. “So I think Ken will really bring just an outstanding enthusiasm and energy and openness to collaborations not only with writers but alongside various art forms and artists throughout the city.”
Focused
True to that spirit, one of the first “bottle rockets” he’s lighting involves bringing varied artists together. Called Snapshots, it will start with the art of local photographers. Then an author will read aloud a piece of writing in response to the photograph. Local musicians will provide the soundtrack.
New pieces for Snapshots will be posted every Sunday from June through August on the websites of Szymanski and the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild. The work also can be seen on the social media platforms of the photographers, writers and musicians.
Szymanski sees myriad creative opportunities in the project.
“It gets a lot of people collaborating that have never collaborated before,” he said. “And then just crossing over those genres to me I think is very exciting. You take the best of photography, this amazing visual, and then you get to hear local writing right from the authors themselves. It becomes almost like a miniature movie, and every movie is better with a soundtrack. That’s where the local musician comes in. These are very short, digestible little videos.”
With so many people still social distancing, whether it’s mandatory or voluntary, Szymanski sees the present as a great time to unveil Snapshots.
“We can’t do what we want to do, but right now I think there’s sort of a need or a hunger or a want for local entertainment, something to remind us of each other, I guess, when we can’t be together,” he observed.
Hollars, who has been working with Szymanski on Snapshots, agreed now is an opportune time for Snapshots.
“I think it’s just one more way to connect,” he said. “Perhaps now more than ever in the age of social distancing, where we’re continually seeking out new opportunities to feel close to one another. For me, collaboration is just the best way I know to really connect with another human being on an artistic level. While we used to thrive in getting various artists in the room together, now we’re kind of getting various artists together in the virtual room together and kind of drawing upon one another’s talents to create something larger than any art form might be able to accomplish on its own.”
Writer at work
Szymanski has taught middle school English for 24 years and has gained multifaceted writing experience. His portfolio includes “Blue Light Special,” his book of fiction, nonfiction and poetry; two Eau Claire Running Water Poetry Slam titles; and pieces in a host of publications. While “Blue Light Special” is no longer available, Szymanski plans to release new collections during his tenure, with the first one titled “Home Field Advantage.”
“I’ve done a little bit of fiction, little bit of poetry, but mostly it’s been nonfiction and memoir type pieces. Some journalism in there too,” he said. “Things for the Leader-Telegram, the concert reviews, and lots of profiles for Volume One. But I think my most memorable pieces are probably the memoir stories.”
In particular, Szymanski takes pride in “Searching for Mike Teclaw: An Unauthorized Biography,” which he wrote about his maternal grandfather. The piece was turned into a live show, including songs, Szymanski and singer-guitarist Derick Black performed at Galaudet Gallery, the Volume One Gallery and Milestone Senior Living. “Searching for Mike Teclaw” holds a special place in his heart not only because of the family connection but because creating it proved challenging.
“It took so long to write it and research it, and it felt like it was going nowhere, but I stuck with it and it really came through,” he said. “Then to add the music part of that — that was kind of a breakthrough piece as far as adding live music into reading. So that made that special. And that seemed to open the door to lots of other musical-reading-concert hybrids; I don’t know what you’d even call them.”
Ideas abound
Perhaps another qualification for the position is that Szymanski has never really suffered from writer’s block. “I’m almost the opposite,” he said, “of just almost being overwhelmed with things I want to write about. I’m very grateful for that. I would hate to love to write but not be able to.”
He went on to explain the plethora of topics that interest him. “As someone who writes about everyday life, I have my whole past, and the older I get the more past that I have,” he said. “And then there are constantly new things that could be written about. I’m also trying to finish up writing about my past, but my past is ever expanding. As a father the kids are always getting into new stages growing up, and new things are always unfolding in fatherhood. I guess your life story is always unfolding before you, and as a nonfiction writer I’m always trying to keep up.”
That’s not all.
“If I were to run out of material with myself, I love to write about other people,” he said. “I think every person is a story, so I will never run out of people to write about. I’ll never even come close to finishing writing about all there is to write about.”
Asked if work ethic comes into play, he partially agreed.
“Sometimes it feels like it’s more something I have to do — that I really feel compelled; I always have. Even going way back to maybe sixth grade I started just writing stuff down just on my own. I always just felt compelled to try to record new things and make sense of new things through writing.
“And then,” he added, “where the work ethic comes in is more, how many times are you willing to revise something going over and over and over trying to make it the best it can be.”
Revisions
The COVID-19 pandemic did force a change in his plans for the position, Szymanski acknowledged.
“It was disappointing because I really had my sights set on expanding the live events, the music and readings,” he said. “But as I started on this other project, the Snapshots, in some ways it made it easier because we don’t have to align people’s schedules.”
As he continued work on Snapshots, he began to find other ways in which the project can thrive in our current situation.
“There’s no substitute for being in the room with artists as they’re performing their work, I think,” he said. “But this does have some other advantages to it as far as the scope of it, of people we can reach, because if you missed (the live performance), maybe we’ll do another one, maybe we won’t, but it’s kind of like you had to be there. But now you don’t.”
Moreover, “People that aren’t in the Eau Claire area who could never attend these events, they can still experience these things from anywhere in the world,” he said.
Szymanski is excited that he’s serving his tenure in a particularly rich literary environment. One way he knows that firsthand is that he took classes from all four of the previous holders of the position: Nadine St. Louis and Bruce Taylor, who took the reins when the post was called poet laureate; and Max Garland and most recently Karen Loeb.
“This city is just stacked with writers and literary events,” he said. “I don’t know of any city that has more literary events per capita. If there is a city, I’d love to know about it, but it’s just loaded.”
Creating literary art also excites Szymanski because the tools are readily at hand.
“Writing is so accessible to anybody who has a pencil and a piece of paper and the initiative to get started to do it,” he said. “There’s no economic barriers. You don’t need any special equipment, and most of the events are free. So it really is something that’s accessible to everyone.”
Szymanski’s hopes for his tenure — such as wide participation in and appreciation for literary arts as well as multimedia collaborations — suggest another level on which the bottle rockets image works: He’s aiming high.