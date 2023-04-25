EAU CLAIRE — Former Eau Claire County Treasurer Larry Lokken will serve the remaining two years of his prison sentence for stealing more than $625,000 from taxpayers between 2011 and 2013, an Eau Claire County judge ruled this week.

Judge Jon Theisen on Monday denied Lokken’s efforts to seek an early release from prison. It was the second such decision in 18 months. In 2021, Theisen denied a geriatric early release petition for Lokken, who will turn 76 in June.