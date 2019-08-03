The mystery began in the final days of the school year when North High School attendance secretary Jessica Hoff was cleaning out a lost-and-found drawer in the main office.
In the back of the drawer, she found an old class ring stuffed in a tiny manilla envelope.
Not sure how to find its rightful owner, Hoff reached out to North’s partnership coordinator, Janelle Patenaude, who has been attempting to build connections with alumni.
Patenaude had two crucial clues as she began her effort to uncover the whereabouts of the owner.
The class of 1978 ring had the name Robin Marie Bishop inscribed inside the band, and the envelope had a sheet of paper including several handwritten notes with addresses and names Patenaude figured might lead to the missing subject.
Patenaude wisely chose to use a tool not available to previous generations of sleuths, even those solving mysteries four decades ago when the class ring in question was delivered to its original owner.
You guessed it; she turned to Facebook.
In a May 28 post on the Eau Claire North Alumni page, Patenaude shared a photo of the ring along with a request for help in finding Robin Bishop from the class of ‘78.
Nearly 40 people shared the post, casting a wide net reaching well beyond even the 2,100 members of the alumni Facebook page — and demonstrating the potential positive power of social media after too many high-profile examples in recent years of uses that are harmful and divisive.
Within 24 hours, the mystery had unraveled and Robin Pope of Rhinelander gave herself up. She contacted Patenaude and said Robin Bishop had been her maiden name — yes, she really went from a Bishop to a Pope and once lived on Abby Hill Drive in Eau Claire — and the ring indeed belonged to her.
Pope, 59, hadn’t been a member of the alumni page and was shocked to receive a message from a former classmate informing her she was the subject of the search.
“I honestly didn’t even know it was missing,” Pope said last week when contacted by phone at her Rhinelander home. “I thought it was still packed away with my yearbooks and other things from high school.”
The last time Pope recalls wearing the ring was at her 10-year class reunion, so she figures it probably went missing when she moved from Altoona to Rhinelander in 1996.
“I’d love to know where it’s been all these years,” she said.
Pope, who received the heads-up from the former classmate while traveling in Florida with her mother, said it was a pleasant surprise to get back the memorabilia from her high school days.
“It was a neat thing,” she said. “It was truly a blast from the past.”
In July, Pope posted on the Facebook alumni page a photo of the ring on her finger, next to the envelope where it had been stashed and the note from people who apparently had tried to find her in years gone by. Her caption: “Thank you to all who played a part in getting my ring back to me! I have no idea who found it or even when it was lost, but I’ve got it back after being lost for decades. Class of 1978.”
For her part, Patenaude was surprised the mystery was solved so quickly — “This was from 1978, not just yesterday” — and thrilled to play a part in a story with a happy ending.
“It was just a nice way to end the school year,” she said.