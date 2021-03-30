EAU CLAIRE — A long-serving Eau Claire City Councilman faces competition in next week’s election from a contender who’s campaign focuses on making the city more accessible for people with disabilities.
Seeking his fifth term representing Eau Claire’s downtown and surrounding neighborhoods in District 5, Andrew Werthmann promised to continue working on issues that arose in recent years.
“I’m committed to addressing our housing affordability, I’m committed to anti-racist policies so that Eau Claire is more equitable and just for our Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities, and I’m committed to support our small business community who will need extra help in making a strong comeback,” he said when responding to a Leader-Telegram candidate questionnaire.
Running against him is Gabirel Schlieve, who was born and raised in Eau Claire and is currently attending UW-Eau Claire. A key part of his candidacy is making the city aware of challenges faced by people with physical disabilities and addressing those problems.
“People without physical disabilities would not even notice most of these things,” he wrote. “That is why we need people who see things from a different perspective.”
Schlieve shared stories of struggles he’s had navigating the city in a wheelchair, including sidewalks covered with snow around public buildings and malfunctioning buttons that are supposed to open doors.
A stark difference between the two candidates is Werthmann’s support for public health measures taken during COVID-19 pandemic compared to Schlieve’s pointed criticism of them.
“It hurts my heart that we have lost more than 100 of our friends and neighbors in Eau Claire to COVID-19, which is why I have supported the recommendations of our doctors, nurses, Chamber of Commerce, and Health Department,” Werthmann wrote.
Among those measures were local policies requiring the use of face masks, social distancing, safe guidelines for businesses, limits on social gatherings and the vaccine clinics currently taking place. While the community has gotten to its goal of under 10 new COVID-19 cases per day, Werthmann said the community can’t let its guard down until all those who want vaccines can get them.
Schlieve contends the local government overstepped in its response to COVID-19 and trampled on individuals’ rights.
“I feel that the city has done an abysmal job of responding to the pandemic,” he wrote when responding to the questionnaire.
Schlieve accuses the local government of having little trust in constituents and placing too much power in the hands of public health officials to address the pandemic.
“These unelected officials with no accountability to Eau Claire’s citizens should not have the ability to shut down businesses, keep people from attending church services, keep kids from going to school, and force people to wear a mask,” he wrote.
Though Schlieve hasn’t run for elected office before, he has been appointed to several committees himself and has family ties to local politics.
Schlieve served two years on the Eau Claire County Human Services Board and is currently a member of a committee that advises the UW-Eau Claire Student Senate on equity, diversity and inclusion issues. His late grandparents — Jean M. and Jean F. Schlieve — had also served as supervisors on the Eau Claire County Board.
Already with a dozen years on the City Council, including a stint as acting president, Werthmann is the longest-serving among the current alderpersons.
In his responses to the Leader-Telegram’s questionnaire, the experienced councilman mentioned a variety of topics including a recent resolution condemning anti-Asian racism, improving transparency in policing, investing in older neighborhoods and planting more trees in Eau Claire.
Schlieve boils down his campaign to a promise to be accessible, accountable and constitutional.
The competition between Werthmann and Schlieve is one of the three contested races for Eau Claire City Council in Tuesday's election.
Articles earlier this week in the Leader-Telegram detailed the District 2 race between incumbent Emily Anderson and challenger Kyle Woodman and the District 3 race between incumbent Jeremy Gragert and challenger Josh Stanley.
Two other district seats are uncontested in the upcoming election, giving District 1 incumbent Emily Berge and District 4 incumbent Jill Christopherson their sophomore terms.
The other six members of the City Council — the president and five at-large seats — will face election in coming years. All council members serve three-year terms.