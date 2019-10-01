Families of residents at Clearwater Care Center were informed this week that the longtime Eau Claire nursing home will shut its doors for good.
The 161-bed nursing home, formerly known as Clairemont Nursing & Rehabilitation, will close after all residents are relocated to a new care provider, Clearwater Care Center owners said in a letter to families.
“This has been a difficult decision as Clearwater Care Center has remained a center-point of senior care and employment for the community of Eau Claire, WI for several decades,” Chief Operating Officer John Noffsinger wrote.
A news release indicates the owners of the facility at 2120 Heights Drive considered the needs of its residents and determined that helping them find other homes is “the most effective way to ensure that each individual receives the best care possible.”
“This unfortunate conclusion comes after years of financial losses at the facility, which have placed its long-term viability in doubt,” the release states.
The release went on to say owners determined “this path is the most beneficial for the wellbeing of residents and their families.” The facility pledged to work with residents, families, caretakers and employees to facilitate a smooth transition.
Clearwater Care Center Administrator Randy Rennock declined to say how many residents or employees were at the nursing home, saying he wasn’t authorized immediately to comment beyond the news release.
Medicare.gov, a website operated by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, indicates Clearwater Care Center has an average of 61 residents per day.
The planned closure continues the trend of a steadily declining number of nursing homes in Wisconsin and the Chippewa Valley. Recent closures in west-central Wisconsin include Pepin Manor in 2019, Syverson Rehab and Health and Dallas Care & Rehab in 2018 and Fall Creek Valley Care Center, Heritage Manor in Rice Lake, Strum Area Health & Rehab and Lutheran Home of River Falls in 2017.
Overall, 33 nursing homes statewide have closed since the beginning of 2016, leaving 349 operating nursing homes in Wisconsin, said John Vander Meer, president of the Wisconsin Health Care Association.
Low Medicaid reimbursement rates and the ongoing workforce shortage are among the primary factors driving nursing homes out of business, Vander Meer said.
The reimbursement math doesn’t add up, he said, explaining that state nursing homes lose an average of $80 a day for every Medicaid resident they serve and that residents funded by Medicaid make up about two-thirds of all nursing home clients.
Such losses also make it difficult for nursing homes to pay the kind of competitive wages necessary to attract employees in a tight labor market. As a result, Vander Meer said, one of five caregiving positions in Wisconsin is vacant.
“It’s a very challenging environment for the nursing home profession,” he said, noting that facility owners are forced to worry about making ends meet when they would rather focus on advancing the excellence of the care they provide.
The industry is thankful for the more than $100 million in new money allocated for nursing home Medicaid reimbursement increases in the 2019-21 state budget, but a lot of facilities haven’t yet had new rates set, he said.
As more facilities close, WHCA officials are monitoring the situation to ensure that policymakers are aware of care access issues arising.
State Department of Health Services officials have said nursing home closures are part of a long-term trend of deinstitutionalization of patients with lower care needs and increased availability of home and community-based service options for those who can succeed in settings with fewer services.
Still, Vander Meer said, “I believe there will always be a need for 24/7, 365-days-a-year care options.”
But when people have to travel farther and farther to visit loved ones, it has the potential to reduce the frequency of those visits, which threatens the ability of nursing home residents “to live their best life in their golden years,” he said.
A meeting to discuss the closing and relocation process with families is scheduled for 6 p.m. today at Clearwater Care Center.