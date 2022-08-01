072922_dr_Wickstrom_3a

New Eau Claire County Circuit Court Branch 6 Judge Beverly Wickstrom officially begins her six-year term today. The county’s other five judges are Michael Schumacher, Jon Theisen, John Manydeeds, Emily Long and Sarah Harless.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — After spending her entire 38-year legal career as a practicing attorney in Eau Claire, Beverly Wickstrom today officially begins her six-year term as Eau Claire County’s newly-created Branch 6 judge.

Wickstrom, 63, was unopposed in the April election to become the county’s Branch 6 judge.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com