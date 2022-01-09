FALL CREEK — After asserting his influence on Wisconsin politics from the sidelines for more than two decades, Brian Westrate has decided to enter the arena himself in the next election.
Westrate, 43, a small-business owner from Fall Creek, announced over the weekend his candidacy as a Republican for the 23rd Senate District seat being vacated by Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie.
Bernier, who was elected to the office in 2018 after eight years in the Assembly, announced Friday her decision not to seek reelection.
For Westrate, running for office is the next progression in a history of political involvement that started as a campaign volunteer in 2000 and progressed to being chair of the Eau Claire County Republican Party for four years, chair of the 3rd Congressional District Party for six years and then treasurer of the Republican Party of Wisconsin since 2018.
Westrate said he was motivated to run in part by his objection to the style of governance exhibited by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, whose policies Westrate maintained “have curtailed our freedoms, hurt our state and made it harder for people to pursue their American dream.”
“The last two years of governance in this state just really solidified for me that we need more principled leadership down in Madison,” Westrate told the Leader-Telegram. “We need people who are going to view government as something that should be done as little as possible to meet the specific needs that only government can do.”
In particular, Westrate objected to Evers’ safer-at-home order early in the pandemic that was intended to promote public health by slowing the spread of COVID-19 through placing limits on large gatherings.
“In the last two years, we have had a governor who violated the United States Constitution in the most egregious way I can imagine when he told pastors they couldn’t open their doors and parishioners they couldn’t go to church,” Westrate said. “That sort of action was kind of the last straw for me.”
By contrast, Westrate said he hopes to go to Madison to push what he called a “pro-Constitution and pro individual liberty world view.”
That view, he said, involves a state government that doesn’t seek to pass laws to solve problems but to see what regulations it can eliminate to get out of the way of the private sector so private employers and individuals can solve their own problems.
When it comes to the pandemic, Westrate, stressing that he’s not anti-vaccine, said the vaccines have proven not to be a silver bullet in the fight against COVID-19 and maintained society has reached the point where we have to accept the virus will continue to be part of our lives.
“I think we have to accept that severely restricting freedoms and severely damaging our economy and severely stunting the educational growth of our children isn’t going to solve this problem because it hasn’t solved this problem,” he said.
As a political insider for years, Westrate knows better than most the kind of hyperpartisan climate in which he’s seeking election.
While he routinely disagrees with Democrats on ideology, Westrate said, “One of the things I’m regularly telling folks on my side of the aisle is that liberals are not bad people. They’re good people who want to do the wrong things for the right reasons.”
Democrats and Republicans must be able to agree to disagree without demonizing each other, he said, adding, “One of the majesties of the American experiment is that we have fundamental changes of power at a core level and it happens without a single drop of blood being shed.”
Of course, many Republicans and people newly paying attention to politics have questioned the validity of the 2020 presidential election, a trust issue Westrate predicted would be resolved with the next “normal” election that avoids controversy and is not held during the unprecedented circumstances of a pandemic.
“The solution to an election you don’t like is the next election,” he said.
While he stopped short of joining Bernier in calling for an end to the Republican-controlled Legislature’s partisan investigation of 2020 presidential election results in Wisconsin, Westrate did say, “Our state motto is ‘Forward,’ and I think we need to look forward.”
Westrate announced in a news release that he enters the race with the endorsement of former GOP Gov. Scott Walker, who called Westrate an “active supporter of common-sense conservative ideas.”
Westrate, whose only previous run for office was an unsuccessful campaign for the Eau Claire County Board in 2014, said he would continue to own and operate Insurance Brokers of Wisconsin if he were to win election to the state Senate. He expects the Democrats to contest what will be an open seat.
The partisan primary is scheduled Aug. 9, and the general election will be Nov. 8.