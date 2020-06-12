Mike Rindo, assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations at UW-Eau Claire, will retire in July after working at the university for nearly 20 years.
“No one loves UW-Eau Claire more than Mike Rindo, and I’ve seen that every single day as he’s worked to make our campus and our community a better place,” says Chancellor James Schmidt. “I am extremely grateful for Mike’s efforts on behalf of UW-Eau Claire. His contributions and guidance will be greatly missed, though his impact on the campus will endure for generations.”
Rindo came to UW-Eau Claire in 2001 as executive director of communications, overseeing what were then the News Bureau and Publications offices. As his duties grew to include government and community relations, he was named special assistant to the chancellor for facilities planning.
Since 2013, Rindo has served as the assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations. In this position, all divisions of facilities report to him, he co-leads the Integrated Marketing and Communications office and oversees government and community relations.
In March, he also began supervising Athletics, Recreation and Sport Operations and UW-Eau Claire – Barron County.
Throughout his tenure at UW-Eau Claire, Rindo was the university’s legislative liaison and public information officer, serving as a senior counselor for three chancellors and two interim chancellors.
Rindo was a driving force behind the public-private partnerships that helped create Pablo Center at the Confluence, the state-of-the-art performing arts center that opened in 2018 at the confluence of the Chippewa and Eau Claire rivers in downtown Eau Claire.
“It was Mike who saw that the confluence of two rivers downtown would be the perfect spot for a performing arts center and his hard work made that vision a reality,” Schmidt says. “He was instrumental in encouraging university, local and state governments, art and tourism organizations, private partners and advocates to come together in ways that they never had before.”
Rindo graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in speech, now known as communication studies. After college, he had a nearly 25-year career in broadcast journalism and newsroom management, including stints at both television news stations in Eau Claire as well as news stations in Rochester, New York, and Kalamazoo, Michigan.
When he was graduating from UW-Eau Claire, Rindo never imagined that more than four decades later he would be retiring from his alma mater, having helped to shape the university’s future.
“If you would have told me when I entered UW-Eau Claire as a student in the fall of 1974 that I would end my 43-year career serving as one of the leaders of this remarkable university, I could never have imagined that as a possibility,” Rindo says.