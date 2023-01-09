The Eau Claire City Council met Monday night to talk about roadwork planned this year. Public hearings on individual road projects will be held at council meetings later this month and during February.
EAU CLAIRE — Roadwork projects that will send bills to cemeteries or install sidewalks in front of homes are among the ones the city is expecting to hear from the public.
Before public hearings will be held later this month and in February on road construction planned during 2023 in Eau Claire, the City Council got an overview of those projects and predictions for which ones could cause a stir.
Dave Solberg, Eau Claire’s engineering director and deputy city manager, gave elected leaders that preview Monday night “so if you are called by a constituent you are not caught off-guard,” he said.
For example, reconstructing the South Hastings Way Frontage Road along the east side of U.S. 53 will improve on the pocked strip of asphalt that currently goes between Pine Lodge Road and the driveways into Menards and Target stores. The project includes adding a recreational trail alongside the roadway as well.
But Solberg noted that two of the major landowners along that stretch of road are two cemeteries, which will be billed for a share of the roadwork through special assessments.
“That’s always an issue with nonprofits, churches, cemeteries and so forth,” he said.
The problem for those entities is they often own larger parcels and those assessments are charged based on how many feet of land they have bordering the road. For organizations without large coffers, the assessments can put a pinch on their budgets. But the law doesn’t let the city bill those landowners any differently than the others who pay special assessments for roadwork, including businesses and homeowners, Solberg noted.
Another road project he’s anticipating could bring people out to a public hearing is the reconstruction of the block of Roosevelt Avenue closest to the UW-Eau Claire campus.
When that road was redone years ago, sidewalks were not installed along its south side. But this time around the city’s engineers will recommend a sidewalk be added there to match the one that already exists on the north side of the street.
“Anytime we’re proposing sidewalks along a street that doesn’t have it, you hear from residents,” Solberg said.
In addition to those particular projects, he’d also mentioned that other streets that impact businesses — including this year’s reconstruction of Menomonie Street by the County Materials Complex construction site — typically raises worries about maintaining access for customers.
Landowners along routes where construction is planned are getting earlier notice for impending projects than they have before, Solberg said. Previously notices were mailed about two weeks before a public hearing would be held on those projects. Now the notices are going out six weeks in advance.
The first public hearings on road projects will be at the council’s meeting on Jan. 23. The South Hastings Way Frontage Road, sections of Fairfax Street, North Hastings Place and a handful of alleyway improvements will be up for discussion at that night’s meeting.