Rough road

The Eau Claire City Council met Monday night to talk about roadwork planned this year. Public hearings on individual road projects will be held at council meetings later this month and during February.

EAU CLAIRE — Roadwork projects that will send bills to cemeteries or install sidewalks in front of homes are among the ones the city is expecting to hear from the public.

Before public hearings will be held later this month and in February on road construction planned during 2023 in Eau Claire, the City Council got an overview of those projects and predictions for which ones could cause a stir.

