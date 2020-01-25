A decade ago, Chippewa Valley residents went to live performances at the State Theatre and shopped at Younkers and Kmart. The Great Recession stagnated home sales and forced builders to find a new profession. And locals wondered whether Altoona would ever be able to develop the vacant tracts of land along U.S. 53.
The Chippewa Valley has been transformed the past 10 years.
Today, the $60 million Pablo Center at the Confluence is the beacon of downtown Eau Claire night life. High demand for new homes has would-be buyers scrambling. And the picturesque, park-like River Prairie development is filling with recreational, residential and business opportunities in Altoona.
In today’s 48-page special section, “2020 Vision,” Leader-Telegram reporters touch on those and many more developments that helped shape the Chippewa Valley the past decade. And more importantly, the section casts a prognosticating eye to the next 10 years.
The special section looks at multiple sectors of Chippewa Valley life: transportation, housing, health care, education, business, the arts and much more.
Community leaders forecast what the 2020s may look like for west-central Wisconsin, and maintaining the Chippewa Valley’s lifestyle is a priority.
“If you have a high quality of life, people will continue to be engaging in making it a great place to live,” Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters told the Leader-Telegram’s Eric Lindquist.
“If you create things that are cool and fun for your residents, everything else follows,” Altoona City Administrator Mike Golat added.
But challenges also await Chippewa Valley residents and community leaders.
The region’s housing shortage and rising home prices are concerns. And health care for a growing aging population could become a critical condition.
“When that wave (of people) starts to really cycle through retirements, without a substantial influx of new nurses into the health care industry, it’s going to get ugly,” Chippewa Manor President Brandon Thorness told the Leader-Telegram’s Ryan Patterson.
So take a look inside and see what the next decade may bring.