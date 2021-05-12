In late April, loons fell from the sky in northern Wisconsin when icy conditions formed by a cold front coated the loons with clear ice, making it impossible for them to fly.
The dramatic episode was the latest scare for Wisconsin’s beloved loon population, which has been in decline for years for a variety of reasons.
Fortunately, some loons were found and brought to rescue centers, including the Raptor Education Group, where Marge Gibson is co-founder.
Gibson’s team in Antigo has rehabbed and released eight loons since the fall. She said the loons were admitted with injuries including internal bleeding and collapsed lungs.
“They fall like a rock from the sky, not a gentle landing like they’re used to,” she said.
She said this is the third time this has happened since she moved to Wisconsin in 1990.
“It’s not an event that occurs all the time, but it is an interesting problem that our migrating birds face, especially the larger bodied birds like a loon,” she said.
Walter Piper, director of the Loon Project, said loon populations have been in a gradual decline for 30 years.
“An analysis that we’ve done of reproductive rates and also survival rates of young adults has shown that those have both fallen,” he said.
In Oneida County, the primary study area of the Loon Project, Piper said loon numbers have plummeted about 22% in the past 25 years.
“We’re pretty alarmed about that pattern,” he said.
Eau Claire ornithologist, author and master birder Steve Betchkal agreed that loons have been struggling in Wisconsin, attributing the decline to acid rain, shoreline development, water quality deterioration and climate change.
While humans can take smaller steps to limit the impact of some of those factors, Betchkal seconded the National Audubon Society’s assertion that climate change is the No. 1 challenge facing birds.
“Climate change has to be addressed or loons don’t have a chance no matter what,” he said.
Wisconsin residents already are noticing the decline in the loon population, in part because so many people connect the large black and white birds with their summers spent on Wisconsin lakes.
“People have cabins on lakes and they associate their paradise on Earth with these birds,” Betchkal said. “Loons also make this dramatic yodeling that just sounds like a Wisconsin lake.”
Loons have been returning to Wisconsin over the past few weeks, as they migrate north for breeding season.
Piper, also a professor of biology at Chapman University in California, said it’s not clear exactly what’s causing the decline, but said there are lots of different factors that could be causing the decline. He said it’s clear statistically that with more humans around, adult loon populations are more likely to suffer. Piper advised that humans try to give loons their space, and slow down when you see them and their chicks on the water.
“The smaller the chicks, the slower you should go,” he said.
Gibson said loons can’t get out of the way of powerboats when they have chicks because the chicks can’t fly.
“Don’t race at them because they’re going to be injured,” she said.
Piper said anglers can help loons by using alternatives to lead sinkers, which are a major source of mortality for the bird. Gibson said loons can’t rid themselves of lead sinkers if they ingest them, so it takes surgery to remove them.
“New England states have banned lead,” Piper said. “Minnesota is in the process of doing so ... and so we’re a step behind, I’m afraid, in that regard in Wisconsin.”
Unless the loons are extremely sick or injured, Gibson said, they should only be handled by experts, particularly because of a dagger on the front of their face that can cause serious injury.