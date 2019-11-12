Roosevelt Elementary School 5th-graders Colin Rogers and Robby Melsness were skeptical about putting spinach and apples into pancakes.
But after tasting a sample and packing up the pancake ingredients to take home, Melsness said Tuesday at the school that he was convinced.
“I actually really liked it,” Melsness said, adding he’d like to make the pancakes with his family that night.
The Community Table, an Eau Claire-based nonprofit that serves daily meals, brought new ideas about healthy breakfast food to Roosevelt Elementary students Tuesday morning. Led by Community Table executive director Michelle Koehn and several volunteers, all students packaged and took home pancake mix, dehydrated apples and spinach to make pancakes for a family of four.
“This is a very low-cost, high-nutrition meal. The kids will take this home (and) do the cooking demonstration so they can show their families how to do it,” Koehn said. “In a way it gets them really excited about seeing food in an entrepreneurial way.”
The group brought a similar demonstration on healthy macaroni and cheese to Roosevelt in 2018, which was a hit with students, said Tammy Rud, Roosevelt’s partnership coordinator.
“Several students took it home, cooked it up for their families and enjoyed it,” Rud said.
The Community Table wants to expose kids to easy-to-prepare, healthy meals early on, Rud said.
“They get to eat something maybe they wouldn’t try ... something like this that you can prep ahead of time, is a great habit to get the kids into,” Rud said.
The Community Table, which is open every day for meals in Eau Claire, plans to bring the program to other local schools in 2020, Koehn said.
The Community Table gets different reactions when giving kids vegetables to try, said Julia Moffit, Community Table outreach coordinator.
“It’s just fun to (see) their creative minds go and figure out things they can put in their food,” Moffit said.
The program isn’t aimed specifically at low-income students, Koehn said.
“We really focus on nutrition, helping all families, whether they’re low-income or not,” Koehn said. “So kids know it’s not about identifying need … we’re all here to be part of the solution.”