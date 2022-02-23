EAU CLAIRE — Struggles for working parents who need child care and the small businesses that provide the service were among concerns raised in Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes’ visit Wednesday to Eau Claire as he campaigns for U.S. Senate.
Barnes listened to a panel of four local small business owners during the hourlong campaign appearance as they spoke about challenges they’ve faced.
“Child care is one of the biggest things we hear about,” Barnes said.
Cathy Svihovec, owner of Little Bloomers Early Learning Community located just south of Eau Claire, spoke about the difficulty she’s having to fill positions.
“We’re at the point where we don’t have enough staff to take on new clients,” she said, noting that there are 150 children’s names on her wait list.
It is becoming harder to fill jobs though as she acknowledged as competition for workers has increased, as have the wages that other businesses are promoting to attract new employees.
But Svihovec is also aware of the price that parents pay for child care. At her center, which does not qualify for income-based government aid programs, it costs $1,000 a month for a child to go there.
Will Glass, owner of local brewery the Brewing Projekt and a father of four, agreed about the high cost of health care.
His wife stopped working while their children were younger to take care of them because child care cost more than what they could afford.
“The amount we could be paying totally exceeds what she would make here,” Glass said.
With all four kids in school now, his wife is back working full time, but still takes summers off to avoid paying daycare costs when the children are out of school.
Les Danielson, a Cadott farm owner who also sat on Wednesday’s small business panel, said difficulties working parents face create ripple effects in the economy.
“The problem with child care leads to the other problems, like labor shortages,” he said.
Difficulty finding employees, dealing with inflation, the high cost of health insurance, price swings in agricultural commodities and COVID-19 relief programs for businesses were among the other topics discussed with Barnes on Wednesday.
Barnes’ stop in Eau Claire is part of a tour he’s doing to promote his campaign’s plan for small businesses, which was released on Tuesday.
Its policy stances include increased funding to rural business development grants, using union labor and American products on federal projects, and lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 50.
The plan also states that Barnes would fight in the Senate “to deliver affordable and high-quality child care so more Wisconsinites with young children that want to work, can work.”
When asked what he would do to accomplish that, Barnes talked about raising wages for both those providing and needing child care.
“We have to be able to incentivize and hire more staff and pay a higher wage,” he said.
To allow more people to pay for child care, he said the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour — which Wisconsin set its minimum wage to — should be raised to $15.
“If the state government won’t act to put more money in people’s pockets, the feds should jump in,” Barnes said.
The lieutenant governor is among about a dozen Democrats campaigning against incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.
A primary for the Democratic candidates will be Aug. 9 to determine who will face off against Johnson in November.
Barnes is among the top four largest campaigns running as a Democrat for the seat. Others are Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, who is currently on leave to campaign; Eau Claire native and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.
The Democrats have recently begun releasing their economic platform plans.
Earlier this month, Lasry introduced a plan that included raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, boosting unions and providing two years of free technical college to students.
Godlewski put out a rural-focused plan late last month that calls for improving access to health care, aiding family farms and turning broadband internet into a public utility.