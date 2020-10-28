EAU CLAIRE — One year after the inquiry began, the Eau Claire Police Department is continuing a financial investigation into the foundation begun by former Eau Claire school board President Joe Luginbill.
The Police Department’s financial crime detectives began an investigation into the Luginbill Children’s Foundation’s finances in October 2019. A community member gave the department information about the foundation’s founder, Luginbill, and “suspicious financial transactions,” Josh Miller, ECPD public information officer, said in January.
“The case is still open and being investigated,” Miller told the Leader-Telegram Friday, citing the number of projects Luginbill was involved in for the length of the ongoing investigation.
Two weeks ago, on Oct. 13, papers were filed with the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions to dissolve the Luginbill Children’s Foundation, according to WDFI records.
The move comes nine months after Luginbill said in a January statement to local media that he would dissolve the foundation.
The Luginbill Children’s Foundation was declared delinquent in October, according to WDFI records. Internal Revenue Service records show the foundation filed for nonprofit status in May 2018, but the IRS revoked the foundation’s federal tax-exempt status on Feb. 15. Organizations can have their tax-exempt status revoked for not filing a Form 990 reporting their charitable distributions for three years in a row, according to the IRS.
Luginbill started the Luginbill Children’s Foundation in 2018. He drew attention in the Chippewa Valley for being elected in 2015 as the youngest member of the school board at 20. Luginbill went on to become school board president three years later, but resigned in October 2019, citing a new job that required splitting time between Eau Claire and Washington, D.C.
In the months since the Luginbill Children’s Foundation stopped paying utility costs at The State Theatre in downtown Eau Claire, forcing the theater’s other tenant, the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center, to sever its ties with the venue, questions about Luginbill’s location and the projects his foundation was involved in are still unanswered.
In a January statement to media — the last time Luginbill has spoken publicly about his Eau Claire projects — he said he planned to pass the running of The State Theatre and the renovation of the Smile House, a transitional living space for youth who have aged out of the foster system, to “other entities and organizations that can see them through.”
In that statement, Luginbill said he worked on the State Theatre and Smile House projects without receiving salary and without any employees, but that financial donations did not cover the cost of both projects.
Luginbill did not respond to several email messages from the Leader-Telegram this week seeking comment for this story. A cellphone number for Luginbill appeared to have been disconnected, and Luginbill’s website and social media accounts were deactivated earlier this year.
A voicemail message could not be left Wednesday at a phone number associated with the Luginbill Children’s Foundation.
Azara Properties of Elk Mound, which bought The State Theatre in January 2019, could not be reached Wednesday for comment on their former arrangement with the foundation.