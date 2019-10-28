A former Eau Claire school board president is resigning from the board to take another position that will require he split his time between Eau Claire and Washington, D.C., he said Monday.
Board Treasurer Joe Luginbill, who has served on the board since June 2015, will resign effective Nov. 1.
His new appointment “will become more public in the weeks ahead,” Luginbill said in a statement Monday night.
When Luginbill is in Eau Claire he plans to continue working at the nonprofit Luginbill Children’s Foundation, on business commitments and at the State Theatre and Community Center, where he is CEO.
Luginbill was first elected to the board in 2015, becoming the youngest board member at 20. He was re-elected to the board and as president in 2018; his current term would have ended in April 2021.
He was also the first openly gay member of the school board, he said in the statement.
“It’s been an honor to work with all of you and all the staff in our district, and I’ll miss seeing everybody, but I’m confident over the last four years we’ve been able to do a lot of good things together,” Luginbill told the board Monday.
The board has 60 days to fill the vacant board position, said board President Eric Torres.
“We will be starting that process right after Nov. 1,” Torres said, also thanking Luginbill for his work on the board.
The board must vote to appoint a new member within 60 days. Interested candidates can apply and may be interviewed by the board, according to board policy.
The new board member will serve until the April 2021 term ends.
Luginbill thanked schools Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck and school administration, adding that he’s excited to see the outcome of the search for a new superintendent in 2019 and 2020.
He has also worked as a caseworker, case manager and business executive in the Eau Claire area, as well as formerly hosting a business and politics radio show called “The Joe Luginbill Show.”