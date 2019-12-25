Music making continues to keep Ivar Lunde Jr. busy.
A UW-Eau Claire music professor emeritus, Lunde recalled advice he used to give incoming students.
“I said, ‘One thing you do in college: You do not do what I do. You focus on one thing or two, not 10 or whatever.’”
At the university, from where he retired in 2003, Lunde taught oboe, theory, composition and music technology. In addition to his academic duties, he was music director and principal oboist with the Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra, and former music director and conductor of the Chippewa Valley Symphony and the Chippewa Valley Youth Symphony, which he co-founded with Colleen Bates. He also has earned honors for his composing, including in the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s 1990 Fanfare Contest for his work “OVATION,” and in 1977 his Symphony No. 1 shared first prize in the Oslo Concert Hall Composition Contest for symphonic music.
Even by Lunde’s standards, his current endeavor is considerable. Lunde has spent nearly four years creating music and sound effects for a 98-minute 3D animated film made in China.
“I have never written so much music for one particular project,” Lunde said recently at Skyline Studios, the recording facility he has operated since 1988 at his west-side Eau Claire home.
Some of that music is on “The Legend,” an album he released recently on his own Tonheim Records label.
Animated adventure
Lunde’s involvement in the film project, an adventure called “Fusang Island,” came through a former UW-Eau Claire colleague. Jian Luo, formerly a member of the art faculty, is the CEO of Chengdu Film Media Co. Jian’s daughter, Catherine, attended Memorial High School and now works for the famed Pixar Animation Studios, creators of such film franchises as “Toy Story,” “Finding Nemo” and “Cars.”
Lunde had agreed do the music, utilizing the studio’s broad sonic capabilities and Lunde’s own diverse instrumental talents. For instance, on “The Legend” he plays piano, which he now considers his main instrument, oboe, English horn, bass, guitar, vibraphone and percussion.
In their discussion about the film, Jian also asked Lunde if he could create sound effects too. “And I said, ‘Well, we do some,’” he said. “We have a huge library of sound effects here.”
During an interview at Skyline Studios, Lunde provided a sneak peek of selected scenes from “Fusang Island,” which showed the varied sounds he has produced, ranging from flowing melodies to explosions, avalanches and animal screeches.
The sound effects synchronization has been more arduous than the musical side of the project, Lunde said, because when a frame or two of film is edited out, the entire effects soundtrack must be redone so the film’s visual aspects coincide perfectly with the sounds. Also challenging, he said, has been the need to make new musical arrangements or compositions as work on the film has progressed.
On one of his visits to China, Lunde got to see a cut on the big screen. “It’s huge in 3D,” he said. “When the animal comes toward you and jumps up there, you see the teeth, you feel, Oh god, this is big.”
Lunde marveled at the accomplishment of the creators. “I saw the young people working on some of these scenes, and it’s incredible what they can do with this,” he said. “This is really just as good as some of the Hollywood productions that you see.”
The film is expected to be released in spring or early summer, he said, certainly in China, but showings in the U.S. are less certain. He’d would welcome the opportunity to have the film screened in Pablo Center at the Confluence or one of the local theaters.
Musical adaptations
Lunde created two hours of music for “Fusang Island.” Of the music that appears on “The Legend” album, with its 42-minute running time, some pieces appear in the movie, some are in the film but in slightly different form, and some did not make the cut for “Fusang Island.”
“Most of them are in one way or another,” he said.
For example, “Dreams,” the opening track, is one of three versions of the song he recorded. It includes a solo from local horn player Charles Tibbetts.
“I start with the guitar, and then I play the oboe and I play piano on that too,” Lunde said.
Tibbetts, who also appears on a song called “Lament,” is just one example of the talent with regional connections that Lunde.
Another song, “Friends,” includes text by Bruce Burnside, one of the founders of Bayfield County’s Big Top Chautauqua and former member of the house band, the Blue Canvas Orchestra. “Friends” is sung on the album by Gina Cruciani.
Making of a love song
In addition to wanting a friendship song, the film producers also sought a love song, and for that Lunde worked with Peter Phippen, an Eau Claire resident and Grammy Award-nominated flutist.
When Lunde asked Phippen if he had any ideas for a love song, Phippen suggested “Never-Ending Love,” which he had written in the 1970s. Although Phippen had showed it to his band mates in Airkraft, the prominent regional rockers he played bass with in the 1980s, the song hadn’t been released.
“Ivar goes, ‘I need a love song,” Phippen said. ‘I start throwing stuff at him … ‘What about this one?’ I thought he would never go for it because it was so simple. ‘And he went, ‘Yes, that’s the one.’”
After working with the arrangement, Lunde asked Thea Ennen, a standout vocalist from the region, to sing it. That’s the version that appears on “The Legend,” but Lunde said a different version of the song will be in “Fusang Island,” featuring a Chinese pop star.
Phippen said he was impressed with how Lunde handled a simple melodic line in the song. “That’s how the song finishes, with the acoustic guitar strumming and playing that line,” he said. “It all breaks down to the guitar at the end, and that’s kind of cool.”
After playing those simple chords, Phippen said, “Ivar just, of course, orchestrated it like an orchestra sounds. ... Amazing.”
Phippen said he also learned from Lunde that the melodic line was from an ancient folk song, although he’s sure he’s never heard it before.
Working in the studio
As time consuming as the film project has been, Lunde continues to record, produce and play music at the studio.
Phippen frequently records at Skyline Studios, including, a self-titled album that came out recently. Phippen, Lunde and multi-instrumentalist Tiit Raid also made an album, “Seven,” that was nominated for a Native American Music Award in the Native Heart category.
In his work there, Phippen has come to value Lunde’s knowledge, instrumental prowess and willingness to engage in discussions about the music.
“I’m in Ivar’s debt because he’s so good,” Phippen said. “He can play, my god, he can play anything and play it top notch. Not only can he play it, he can also improvise like crazy.”
Listeners may hear even more of Lunde’s work from “Fusang Island.” In addition to the single album, he has enough to put out a project that would consist of two CDs and be called “The Real Legend.”
“That would be very nice, because some of the music is really very nice,” he said.