EAU CLAIRE — Chelsea Higley’s new store has a little bit of everything including clothing, jewelry, handicrafts, stationary, candles, decorations and food.

But among the wide variety, everything has a common trait — all the merchandise is made by Wisconsin entrepreneurs, many of whom run their small businesses from home.

