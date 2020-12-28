EAU CLAIRE — Newborn babies named Madeline, Madelyn or Maddie had a win this year.
The name was the most popular female baby name in 2020 at Chippewa Valley hospitals, according to hospitals’ tallies released Monday.
Along with several different spellings of the name, Madeline took the top prize at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire (eight babies with that name were delivered there in 2020), and also claimed the most popular spot at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire.
Henry was the most popular boy’s name locally in 2020, with eight being delivered at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire this year. Henry was also the second most popular name at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire this year, being beaten out by Grayson.
The runners-up were more varied. For girls, Brynlee, Ellie, Hadley, Natalie and Nora were a five-way tie for second place at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire (seven each were delivered there in 2020), followed by Charlotte and Everly (six each delivered in 2020) and Addison, Nova and Olivia (five each delivered in 2020).
At Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, Eleanor, Aliyah and Allia, Amari and June were the runners-up, the hospital said Monday.
Other boys’ names that proved popular in the Chippewa Valley this year were Asher, Leo, Theodore and William (six of each delivered at Mayo Clinic); Hudson, Jaxon, Levi and Liam (five of each delivered at Mayo Clinic); and Jack, Jackson and James at Marshfield Medical Center.
Marshfield Medical Center delivered 484 babies in 2020, a hospital spokesperson said Monday.
Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire delivered 977 babies, including 472 girls and 505 boys, a hospital spokesperson said. Mayo Clinic’s busiest month was May, with 104 births.
Almost 50 more babies were delivered at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire this year than in 2019, when 928 were born there. But the 2020 total didn’t exceed the clinic’s year in 2018, when 991 babies were born there, the hospital said.
While most babies born in 2020 are too early to be so-called "pandemic babies," conceived during variations of lockdown, some scientists predict a baby bust, rather than a baby boom, in 2021.
The nonprofit research group Brookings Institution in a Dec. 17 report predicted 300,000 to 500,000 fewer births in the U.S. in 2021 due to the pandemic. The report anticipated a potential economic downturn or recession, shaky financial futures for many families and school closures.
Leader-Telegram reporter Andrew Dowd contributed to this report.