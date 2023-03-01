EAU CLAIRE — A rapidly growing Madison-based radio group is buying a Chippewa Falls station as part of a $3.65 million deal.
Civic Media’s plan to expand its reach in Wisconsin includes the purchase of music station WEZY 105.7 FM, which also comes with 93.5 FM in Eau Claire.
“We’re very excited about being in the Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls market,” Sage Weil, CEO of Civic Media, said in a telephone interview with the Leader-Telegram.
The radio network submitted last month the purchase agreement for three stations currently owned by Portage-based Magnum Media for consideration by the Federal Communications Commission, according to the agency’s website.
In addition to the Eau Claire area, the other stations and frequencies in the deal will introduce Civic Media to the La Crosse market and improve its coverage in other parts of the state.
Pending approval from regulators, Weil said the deal will close this spring and Civic Media will then begin broadcasting on those stations.
Details of the programming for the Chippewa Falls station, which currently plays adult contemporary music, is still being worked out. But Weil said he’s thinking the music selection may remain similar or expand somewhat to play newer hit songs.
“I would like to experiment a little bit in this station to do something different,” he said.
As for the 93.5 FM signal in Eau Claire also included in the deal, that will turn into one of Civic Media’s news, talk and sports broadcast channels.
“We have a full slate of Wisconsin-centric programming,” Weil said.
A lot of the company’s programs play in multiple markets, but every station’s lineup is different, he said. Programming for the news, talk and sports signal in Eau Claire is yet to be finalized, but there are some shows Weil mentioned that would be a part of it.
Based on his location and prominence in the area, Chippewa Falls resident and former state legislator Pat Kreitlow’s show UpNorthNews Radio is expected to be aired locally. The Devil’s Advocates Radio Show, a news and politics program hosted by Mike Crute, is also going to be in the local lineup.
Other programs will be included in the weekday roster for the station’s hours of live broadcasting between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., before replays are aired overnight.
Weekend programming that Civic Radio airs on its news, talk and sports stations spans a wide variety. That selection ranges from comedian Charlie Berens’ “Cripescast” podcast to the outdoors-centric “Raised in Wisco” podcast co-hosted by former state assemblyman Joel Kleefisch to a show called “Max Ink” that is devoted solely to Wisconsin-grown music.
In addition to the statewide programs, Weil said he’s looking to have coverage of local news and sports incorporated into 93.5 FM and for news breaks amid the music on 105.7 FM.
“Civic Media’s whole mission is around localizing stations and tying them into their community of service,” he said.
To that end, Civic Media has already decided to restore the old call letters — WCFW — to the Chippewa Falls station to honor its history.
The Bushland family founded the radio station and it began broadcasting as WCFW in 1967, according to license history cards on the FCC’s website.
After decades of running it, Roland Bushland accepted an offer last June from Magnum Media to buy the station for $600,000. The FCC approved that sale in late August and the new ownership changed the station’s call sign to WEZY.
Around the same time Civic Media was seeking out stations so it could expand its reach throughout Wisconsin.
“Our goal is to cover every corner of the state,” Weil said.
Crute, the radio talk show host who also is Civic Media’s president, approached Magnum Media’s owner to see what stations could be bought.
“Dave Magnum and I have been actively negotiating this deal since we first met last summer in La Crosse,” Crute said in a news release posted Feb. 17 to Civic Media’s website. He added that it took “40 hours in the most complex negotiations I have ever been part of” to come to an agreement for the stations.
Rooted from Madison-based talk radio station WMDX 92.7 FM, Civic Media was formed last year to grow a statewide network from there.
Civic Media now runs 13 radio stations, Weil said, but that will grow after the Magnum Media deal and a separate one to acquire adult hits music station WRPQ in Baraboo get the FCC’s approval.
On the network’s current coverage map, the nearest locations to Eau Claire are country music station WSCM 95.7 FM (St. Croix County) and news, talk, sports station WLAK 1260 AM (Amery-based Lake Air).