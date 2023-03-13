EAU CLAIRE — Of the 2,230 students who received their UW-Eau Claire degrees in August 2021, December 2021 and May 2022, more than 98% of them say they are currently employed or are actively continuing their education.
UW-Eau Claire’s 2021-2022 First Destination Report, featuring data compiled mainly via survey and LinkedIn searches, shows that a significant number of those same graduates left the university prepared to take the next steps in their career paths.
According to the report, which did not include international students, 87% of the 2021-2022 graduates received a job offer prior to or within months of graduation. About 97% of undergraduates reported that their position is related to their career goal — up 5% from the year prior.
“One of the things I’m really excited about is 97% of the students who took jobs say the job they took is in direct relation to their career path,” said Chancellor James Schmidt. “That whacks out this notion of, ‘Do you want fries with that order?’ I think it’s important to also note that this is across all majors.”
Only 6% of those graduates reported that having a college degree made no difference in getting a job, and this number is lower than the previous three years.
“Usually in Enrollment Management, we’re worried about numbers. But these are numbers that are all heading in the right direction — which is up,” said Billy Felz, interim vice chancellor for Enrollment Management.
Of the graduates who reported they are employed, 61% said they are working in Wisconsin — though 92% total remain in the Midwest. Thirty-two percent are employed in the Chippewa Valley. While at the university, 60% of 2021-2022 students reported completing at least one internship.
Still working in the area at the time when the First Destination Report was compiled were 40 graduates at Mayo Clinic Health System; 36 at the Eau Claire Area School District; 26 at Marshfield Clinic Health System; 12 at Menard, Inc., and UW-Eau Claire; nine at Aspirus, Inc.; and eight at Eau Claire County, KEYENCE Corporation of America and Wipfli.
In an effort to connect students with the community and potential employers, UW-Eau Claire Director of Career Services Staci Heidtke said the university has several important programs. Career fairs, internships, service learning, student-faculty research, student organizations and classroom projects are only a few of the opportunities offered to UW-Eau Claire students that foster connections between them and local employers.
“Our goal is to create opportunities for students and to engage them as they prepare for a career in their chosen field,” Heidtke said. “And we could not be more proud of the fact that nearly a third of those graduates are taking that important first step out of college in their state, right here in the Chippewa Valley.”
Encouraging students to enter the local workforce, Heidtke added, has significant impacts on the community and economy.
Jennifer McHugh, vice president of community engagement at Royal Credit Union, said business leaders prioritize attracting and retaining talented employees. Partnerships like the one between RCU and UW-Eau Claire help to solidify for many students a commitment to staying and working in the region, she said.
“Royal Credit Union places a high emphasis on connection with UW-Eau Claire, and we actively recruit Blugold graduates to stay right here in the Chippewa Valley,” McHugh said, noting that the 900-employee company comprises more than 100 UW-Eau Claire graduates — about 20 of whom are in leadership positions. The credit union also offers over a dozen internships.
Surpassing pre-pandemic numbers by 14% over the past five years, the average reported salary of employed 2021-2022 graduates is $50,903. This is up from $47,544 in 2020-2021, $47,958 in 2019-2020, $45,896 in 2018-2019, $45,773 in 2017-2018 and $44,678 in 2016-2017.
Felz noted that many of the students’ jobs came by way of UW-Eau Claire faculty and staff recommendation.
“Students come to an affordable institution,” Felz said. “They can graduate in four years with a resume packed with quality and quantity; make almost $51,000 in their first year; and then, 10 years out, double that salary. That doesn’t happen at most places, but at UW-Eau Claire, that is the story our Blugolds have.”
According to ZipRecruiter, the statewide average salary for recent graduates is $41,912. The national average is $47,749. Wisconsin ranks 28th.
Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.