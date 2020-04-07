Large amounts of coins or soiled currency no longer will be accepted to pay property taxes, court fines or other bills to Eau Claire County under a proposal set for a vote tonight.
During its 7 p.m. meeting, the County Board will decide if it will adopt an ordinance allowing employees to reject payments over $1 in coins or with currency that appears tainted by a substance that could pose a health risk.
“We will still take cash — just not if it is soiled or in heavy loads of coins,” county Treasurer Glenda Lyons said.
Paying tax bills in cash is pretty common, Lyons said, noting that her office handles around $50,000 in currency on busy days when tax deadlines are looming. Some people, though, will air their frustration over their tax bills by bringing in large quantities of change, which have to be counted using a machine and verified while they wait.
“These payments are often in the hundreds or thousands of dollars,” Lyons stated in a memo to the County Board.
There also have been incidences where people bring in money that is soaking wet, which Lyons’ staff had to lay out on the office floor to dry before it could be processed.
The ordinance would prohibit people from attempting to pay with currency which has been “soiled, contaminated, tainted or polluted with any human or animal bodily secretions, or any other substance that may pose a risk to public safety or human health.”
The county Finance and Budget Committee swiftly endorsed the policy change on March 9 after Lyons explained the rationale and shared anecdotes of occasions when her staff had to count coins or handle bills with unknown substances on them.
“People can’t go in and pay property tax in coins or in bills that are befouled in any way. That’s really what it comes down to,” said Supervisor Stella Pagonis, who leads that committee. “I view it more as a safety issue for staff.”
As for those paying with hundreds, even thousands of dollars in loose change, Pagonis said they’re taking their personal frustrations with government out on the wrong people and in the wrong way.
“There are people who are unfortunately angry and want to punish the messenger instead of arguing on a different level about paying taxes,” she said.
Requiring employees to spend time verifying the total for a large jar of coins or taking extra safety precautions with bills that could pose a health hazard also slows down the line at the treasurer’s office, Pagonis said.
“We want to operate as efficiently and as smoothly as possible,” she said.
As written, the ordinance would not only apply to the treasurer’s office, but also others that also take payments in the county government. That includes court fines accepted in the clerk of courts office, Huber work release fees paid to the sheriff’s office, marriage licenses issued by the county clerk and different records fees in the register of deeds office.
Lyons first pitched the idea of today’s proposed ordinance in autumn, well before the threat of the new coronavirus.
“It had nothing to do with COVID-19,” she said.
Pagonis also said the timing of the ordinance coming forward during a pandemic is a coincidence and the issue has been “percolating for months.”
The worldwide spread of COVID-19 has made people more aware of how easily germs can spread, but Lyons said her office has long taken precautions to keep employees healthy.
Knowing that money naturally gets dirty through transactions from person to person, Lyons has had hand sanitizer available to her employees and encouraged regular hand washing.
In addition to cash, other ways to pay tax bills include bank checks, cashier checks, and debit and credit cards, Lyons noted. The method she advises taxpayers to use is to send a personal check through the mail.
Other business
Also during tonight’s meeting:
• The board will vote on establishing a $60 fine for people with horses wearing cleated horseshoes on county highways during the months of May through October. A $60 fine also would be charged to horse-drawn vehicles that are not equipped with a manure-catching device.
• Declaring that all county employees are “essential” and “emergency responders,” which will make them eligible for up to 80 hours of sick leave and expanded family and medical leave benefits under federal coronavirus legislation, will be voted on.