EAU CLAIRE — Freshly paved roads and a new roundabout planned for construction this summer will lead to an Eau Claire area set for redevelopment.
This year the city is scheduled to rebuild crumbling roads that border the Cannery District, a swath of land along the Chippewa River where the city envisions a mix of housing and businesses going.
During its Monday night meeting, the City Council got a look at a revised version of the roundabout designed to replace the current intersection at Oxford Avenue and Platt Street.
Leah Ness, deputy city engineer, said the roundabout will be a good way to manage the existing traffic flow at the intersection as well as create an entrance to the redevelopment area.
“With the Cannery District developing we looked as it as a gateway into the district, a defining area,” she said in a telephone interview prior to the meeting.
The roundabout had been reviewed by the council last month, but Councilman Jeremy Gragert requested some slight changes with bicyclist safety in mind. With the addition of spots where bicyclists could go from the street to a widened sidewalk around the roundabout, the project will be up for a vote during today’s 4 p.m. council meeting.
The roadwork planned this year is bordering land that Eau Claire is hoping to see become a maker’s district — a collection of small artisan-style local businesses as well as new townhouse and apartment buildings.
Aaron White, the city’s economic development manager, said local, regional and out-of-state developers have had their eyes on vacant land north of Platt Street.
“We’ve seen some real strong interest from developers,” he said.
While the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last March did cause talks with developers and Eau Claire’s Redevelopment Authority to become quiet at that time, White said those conversations resumed as builders grew more confident in the economy.
“Since then I think developers are feeling a little more comfortable about where the economy is and where it is going,” he said.
The district already is home to the Brewing Projekt and the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre.
The Redevelopment Authority still has one existing property it intends to buy — a small tax services building along Platt Street — to have all the land it wants for its vision of the Cannery District.
New housing already is being built and planned in the district.
The Current — an apartment complex formerly called Cannery Trail Residences — completed its first building last fall, which will be followed by a second building primarily with units priced so lower-income residents can afford them.
Local firm GRIP Development is in talks on a deal to build townhomes on vacant land owned by the RDA along Cedar Street, between First and Second streets. Those negotiations have been going for over a year, White said, and are expected to yield an agreement soon.
“COVID-19 slowed it down a little bit, but didn’t derail it,” White said.
In addition to private development, the Cannery District also will have park space and improvements to the waterfront to attract more people to the area. Those public improvements have not yet been designed and would also require community input sessions so residents could discuss what should be built there. It is possible that some of the private development in the Cannery District will happen before the public park and waterfront improvements, White said.
In prior years the city has paved a recreational trail along the Chippewa River in the district, which connects to a pedestrian underpass completed last year at the Madison Street bridge.