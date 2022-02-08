EAU CLAIRE — A former Fairchild man who authorities accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman following a house party at an Eau Claire County town of Ludington residence has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction.
Zachary A. Tanner, 21, now of Magnolia, Texas, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to an amended misdemeanor count of fourth-degree sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Tanner was originally charged with a felony count of second-degree sexual assault.
As part of a two-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the two misdemeanors will be dismissed if Tanner pays a $300 fine, commits no new crimes, pays an undetermined amount of restitution, has no contact with the victim, maintains absolute sobriety and undergoes a sex offender assessment.
According to the criminal complaint:
The woman told authorities she was sexually assaulted June 5 at the residence on Highway ND.
The woman said she and some friends went to Broiler Fest in Eleva where she had six or seven alcoholic beverages.
She and several other people ended up at the residence where they sat around a fire and continued to drink alcohol.
The woman said she knows her limit and had a little more alcohol than that. She went inside and laid down on her friend’s air mattress that was in a bedroom. She said she went to bed alone.
The woman said she woke up to find a man laying next to her and that her pants were down. She recognized the man as Tanner, who she described as a friend of a friend. This was the first time she had met Tanner.
Tanner was engaged in sexual contact with the woman when she woke up. The woman said she was scared and pretended to still be asleep.
The woman said she did not know if Tanner engaged in intercourse with her because she passed out again.
When she woke up again, her pants were still off. The woman said she called her mother to pick her up because she was still drunk and scared.
Authorities interviewed Tanner on June 7. Tanner said he left the residence at 4:30 a.m. He said he didn’t understand why he was being accused of sexual assault because the woman and another man were making out all night. Tanner said he didn’t touch the woman.
Tanner said other people were always with him and that he was never alone with the woman at any time during the night.
The woman was taken to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire for a sexual assault exam.
The state Crime Lab informed authorities on Oct. 7 that DNA evidence taken from the woman during the exam was linked to Tanner.
Authorities informed Tanner on Oct. 21 that he was going to be charged with sexual assault.
Tanner questioned “how this was even possible.” He said numerous times that he has been cooperative and didn’t do it.