An Illinois man is accused of leading authorities on a 35-mile high-speed pursuit in Eau Claire County.
The pursuit ended on Eau Claire's south side, authorities say, after the man drove over tire inflation devices.
Anthony G. Harris, 26, of Calumet Park, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of attempting to elude an officer and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
A $5,000 cash bail was set for Harris, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.
Harris returns to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
A state trooper was parked at milepost 71 Monday on Interstate 94 in the town of Washington when an eastbound vehicle passed by at 80 mph. The vehicle was also missing a front license plate.
The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle but it accelerated and increased its speed to 100 mph.
The vehicle weaved in and out of traffic. At one point, it drove between two vehicles that were in adjacent lanes, forcing those drivers to make quick movements to prevent a collision.
The vehicle then exited onto Highway HH, where it continued to flee at high speeds.
The vehicle went through stop signs and passed vehicles that were driving at normal speeds.
The vehicle then got back on I-94 and headed west.
The vehicle sped up to 100 mph again and continued to weave through traffic.
Other troopers set up a tire deflation device at milepost 71.
The vehicle ran over the device and black smoke came from the vehicle.
The vehicle exited at Highway 93 in Eau Claire and traveled north. It turned onto Golf Road without stopping for a red light.
Rubber tire pieces were in the road and the vehicle was still smoking.
The vehicle was traveling 60 mph in a 30 mph zone.
The vehicle finally rolled to a stop into a snowbank.
The driver, later identified as Harris, got out and started to flee on foot.
Harris finally stopped running on a trooper's commands. He was holding and talking on a cellphone with one hand while putting his other hand up into the air.
Harris laid down and put his hands behind his back. He was still talking on his phone, which was lying in the snow next to his ear.
Harris was telling somebody to get to Indiana and get the money out of the house.
Harris did not have a driver's license and he had an arrest warrant from Minnesota.
Troopers found marijuana in his vehicle.
If convicted of the felony charge, Harris could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.