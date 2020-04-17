An Eau Claire man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who passed out at a house party last spring.
Wayne M. Best, 39, 609 Spring St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of third-degree sexual assault.
Best is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on July 7.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman told an Eau Claire police officer on June 9 that she woke up the previous day to find Best laying alongside her with his hands down her pants.
The woman said she lives in Amherst Junction and came to Eau Claire to stay with her friend on Lloyd Avenue.
The woman said she was drinking alcohol at the residence and Eau Claire taverns with her friend and three other people, including Best.
After walking back to the residence, the woman said the last thing she remembered from the night was laying on the sectional couch and saying good night to her friend.
The woman said she believed she passed out.
Between 6 and 7 a.m. on June 8, the woman said she woke up to find Best’s hand in her private area.
The woman said she pushed his hand away and did not know why Best was alongside her or why he was having sexual contact with her.
The woman said she pushed Best away from her body and crawled over him to get off the couch.
The woman went to the bathroom and found that her shorts had been unbuttoned and unzipped.
The woman said she did not give Best consent to touch her or have sexual contact with her.
A police detective then interviewed Best, who admitted to being on the couch with the woman.
Best’s face remained blank and expressionless after he was told about the woman’s allegations.
“I don’t remember doing that at all,” Best said. “Not that I know of.”
The detective noted that at no point did Best appear upset or surprised by this accusation. He only continued to assert that he did not remember or know about something like that occurring.
If convicted, Best could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.