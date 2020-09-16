CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Stanley man who was charged in December after he reportedly assaulted two women at his home is now back in jail.
Shaun A. Ciokiewicz, 34, 35075 Highway X, is charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, intimidation of a witness, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct-use of a dangerous weapon and bail jumping.
Ciokiewicz was charged in May with third offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and bail jumping. Last week, Chippewa County Judge Steve Gibbs revoked Ciokiewicz’s bond and order he be held on a $5,000 cash bond. A two-day trial is now set to begin Feb. 23.
At the time of the November 2019 incident, Ciokiewicz lived at 830 W. Macomber St. in Chippewa Falls. According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police were called to Ciokiewicz’s house on Nov. 22; an officer observed Ciokiewicz fleeing the scene in a car.
Officers interviewed two women who stated Ciokiewicz assaulted them. One woman said he “grabbed a knife from the kitchen table and placed the width of the blade to her neck.” She sustained a superficial cut.
The other woman said Ciokiewicz had punched her. The officer observed she had a split upper and lower lip, and a swollen right eye.
Officers located Ciokiewicz at a home in Altoona, where he was arrested.
In 2017, Ciokiewicz was convicted in Chippewa County Court of domestic abuse and substantial battery-intend to cause bodily harm. He was ordered to serve six months in jail, and he was placed on probation for 2½ years. He also was convicted of stalking in 2014.
Ciokiewicz also was convicted of battery-party to a crime in August in Clark County Court and was placed on one year of probation.