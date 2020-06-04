CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Glen Flora man accused of shooting a man in Eau Claire on May 24 will return to court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.
Kyle E. Baker, 22, was charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree reckless injury, injury by negligent use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Last week, judge Steve Gibbs set a $50,000 cash bond.
According to the criminal complaint, the Chippewa County dispatch center received a call about a shooting outside 3325 Reno Drive in Eau Claire, in the portion of the city located within Chippewa County.
An officer made contact with the victim at the hospital, as the injured man was about to undergo surgery.
The victim said Baker had shot him with a handgun in the stomach. The victim said he had gotten in an argument with Baker. He claimed Baker pulled out a handgun; when the victim tried to grab it, Baker “stepped back and shot him.”
The officer also interviewed an eyewitness, who confirmed that Baker shot the victim. He said Baker owns a .380 auto pistol, blue in color.
At the scene of the shooting, officers located an auto shell casing from a .380, as well as a largely intact bullet, in a gravel driveway near the shooting site.
An officer obtained a search warrant to enter a trailer home at 3325 Reno Drive. While no gun was located, the officer found ammunition for a .380 pistol.
When interviewed by police, Baker denied shooting the victim, saying that someone else was responsible.
Baker is a convicted felon; he was convicted of theft of movable property in Rusk County in February 2017. He was placed on probation in that case; he will return to court there June 23 for violating terms of his release.