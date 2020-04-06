An Eau Claire man is accused of firing shots near an Eau Claire County highway in the town of Drammen.
A man working outside at a nearby residence told authorities he could hear the bullets whizzing past him.
Jason A. Moessner, 39, 318 E. Tyler Ave., was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
A $5,000 signature bond was set for Moessner, who returns to court Aug. 17.
As a condition of bond, Moessner cannot use or possess firearms.
According to the criminal complaint:
A man called the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office Friday to report seeing a man shooting a gun from Highway Z in the town of Drammen toward residences and other buildings.
The man said he could hear bullets whizzing past him and his residence.
The man said he was working in his yard when he heard several gunshots in close proximity to his residence.
As the shots continued, the man said he could hear the distinctive high-pitched sound of bullets flying past him.
He walked to the road to see another man, later identified as Moessner, holding a handgun.
The man yelled at Moessner, who went to a neighboring residence, got into a vehicle, drove through the ditch, and left the area on the highway.
The owner of the other residence said Moessner was there because he was fixing one of Moessner’s vehicles.
At one point, the owner of the other residence said he could hear about six gunshots after Moessner left his garage for a short time.
He said he thought nothing of it because Moessner was known to do things like that.
A deputy noticed a “stop ahead” street sign near the other man’s residence appeared to have several fresh bullet holes.
After the other man heard the shots, Moessner came back into the garage and asked if he could leave a small black bag there.
The deputy picked up the case and found a small pistol inside.
The deputy found two bullet casings in tall grass near the other man’s residence that were only about 25 feet from the center line of the county highway.
Moessner was free on a signature bond for an ongoing 2019 felony case in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bond prohibited him from committing new crimes.
Moessner is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in January 2019 in Eau Claire County.
If convicted of the felony charges, Moessner could be sentenced to up to 11 years in prison.