An Eau Claire man is accused of tipping over grave stones at Lakeview Cemetery.
Daniel A. Heiman, 34, 2609 Thomas Drive, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of criminal damage to a cemetery, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
A $5,000 signature bond was set for Heiman, who returns to court Sept. 29.
As conditions of bond, Heiman must maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with Lakeview Cemetery.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman told police she saw Heiman in the cemetery on Thursday.
The woman said Heiman would square up and then run at the headstones.
One of the headstones broke. The woman saw Heiman pick up the piece off the broken headstone and prop it back up.
During an interview with police, Heiman confirmed he had been in the cemetery. He admitted to running into headstones and breaking one.
Heiman said he put the broken headstone back together.
Heiman said he did it because he was “dumb.”
The officer issued Heiman a citation and released him.
A short time later, police received an EMS assist call for an unconscious man in the 700 block of Carol Street.
A man said he saw Heiman in a neighbor’s yard, and he appeared to be under the influence of a drug or alcohol.
Heiman then fell on his face and lay there for a moment. He got up and fell a second time. This time he did not get up.
After he was treated by EMS personnel, Heiman told police he took a Xanax that morning.
Because police were called a second time within a short time for Heiman, he was arrested.
Several area residents were watching what was happening, and Heiman commented as to why everyone was watching.
Heiman was put into a squad car and taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.
Heiman was free on a bond for an ongoing misdemeanor case in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bond prohibited him from committing new crimes.
If convicted of the three felony charges, Heiman could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.