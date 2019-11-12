An Eau Claire man will be sentenced Jan. 6 for threatening UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt and other university administrators in a social media video.
The video was in response to issues the man was having with university housing officials, authorities say.
Morgan D. Harman, 24, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of terrorist threats and an unrelated misdemeanor count of battery.
A felony count of bail jumping and three misdemeanor counts of threatening injury or harm by computer message were dismissed.
Judge Michael Schumacher ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections.
Harman could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 10:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, UW-Eau Claire police learned of a threatening image located on Harman’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages.
The image depicted a gun scope crosshair over Schmidt’s face.
Additionally, there was a rap song Harman had created that referenced several UW-Eau Claire officials, including housing administrators.
The 13-minute rap song made threatening comments toward Schmidt and the other UW-Eau Claire administrators.
Toward the end of the video, the crosshair on Schmidt’s face disappears.
Another video then starts that appears to be from a video game. It shows what appears to be a person in military gear behind a long rifle. The video switches to looking through the rifle scope and men can be seen a distance away. The audio then advises to take the shot and the gun fires.
The video continues with two of the people on the screen being shot.
Police found Harman exiting a bathroom at 11 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 9, at Centennial Hall and arrested him.
Harman was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail, where he was interviewed.
When told what he was being charged with, Harman immediately said “that’s a violation of my First Amendment rights right there.”
Harman initially denied posting the videos with the threatening language. He later said he was posting things for other people.
Harman then admitted to making the video and using the names of various UW-Eau Claire administrators because they were “real people on earth doing (expletive) things to me.”