CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Two people were stabbed and a man was arrested after an incident early Sunday in the Chippewa County town of Wheaton.
According to a news release from the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office:
At about 1:22 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a 911 call for an unknown problem with chaos in background at 5132 20th Avenue in the town of Wheaton. Upon arrival Joey Moldrem was located just walking out of the residence. Jeremy Dodge and Nicole Kolb were then located on the floor of the residence with at least one stab wound each to the chest area.
The investigation revealed Moldrem stabbed both subjects during a physical altercation at the residence. During search of the residence numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of THC were located that Moldrem stated were his.
Moldrem was arrested and charged with possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts substantial battery and probation violation.
Dodge and Kolb were transported to an area hospital. It was later determined Dodge suffered a stab wound to the chest area and was undergoing lifesaving surgery and that Kolb was also in surgery with as a result of a stab wound to the chest area.
This incident is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.