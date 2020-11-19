EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man must pay more than $17,000 in restitution for punching and injuring another man as they walked outside an Eau Claire tavern.
The injured man lost a tooth during the incident and had other teeth loosened, police said.
Ryan C. Carlson, 25, 2838 Seventh St., pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to an amended misdemeanor count of battery. Carlson was originally charged with a felony count of substantial battery.
As part of an 18-month deferred agreement with prosecutors, the battery charge will be dismissed if Carlson pays a $250 fine and $17,440 in restitution, and commits no new crimes.
The agreement can end in less than 18 months if Carlson pays the full restitution.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Scooter’s, 411 Galloway St., at 1:40 a.m. on June 13 on a report of an assault. The officer went to the parking lot at the back of the entrance and saw a small group of people hunched over a man lying on the ground. There was blood on the ground and the man’s face.
The man’s teeth were bloody and he struggled to talk. He told the officer he was punched in the face by a man, but didn’t remember anything after that. He didn’t know who the man was and was unable to provide any descriptive information.
A witness told police she saw what happened as she was walking out the back door of the tavern. The woman said she saw the man getting punched in the face with a closed fist. The man fell to the ground head first. The assailant jumped on the man and punched him several more times.
The woman said the assailant left the area after several people pushed him off the man.
The man was unconscious. The woman, who is an EMT, said she gave the man several sternum rubs to get him to become responsive. Once the man was alert, the woman said she secured his head because she was concerned he may have a concussion. One of the man’s teeth was lying on the ground nearby.
A bouncer told police he was outside the tavern and shook the man’s hand goodbye because the man had a lot to drink. The assailant told the bouncer not to shake the man’s hand. The bouncer said the assailant punched the man after he tried telling him to leave.
The man was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. His lower lip was swollen and ripped down the middle. Some of his teeth were loose and he was in a lot of pain.
Police obtained an image of the assailant from the tavern’s security cameras and posted it to social media. Within 30 minutes, police received multiple calls identifying the assailant as Carlson.