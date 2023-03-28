EAU CLAIRE — A UW-Eau Claire student who police say made a bomb threat against Towers Hall has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction.
Mason J. Waymire, 19, of Chanhassen, Minn., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of terrorist threats.
A felony count of making a bomb scare was dismissed but considered at sentencing.
As part of an 18-month deferred agreement with prosecutors, the terrorist threats charge will be dismissed if Waymire pays a $300 fine, commits no new crimes, writes a letter of apology to UW-Eau Claire, completes an alcohol and drug assessment, and maintains absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaint:
A UW-Eau Claire police officer received a call Sept. 29 from the residence hall director at Towers Hall concerning a bomb threat.
The hall director said she saw an anonymous post on Yik Yak that stated, “There’s a bomb in Towers.” The post was made one minute prior to the hall director calling the police.
The officer arrived at Towers Hall and conducted a foot patrol around the buildings and in the commons area. The officer didn’t notice anything unusual.
The following day, the officer received a call from the FBI indicating that Yik Yak contacted the FBI about the bomb threat.
An FBI agent said the Yik Yak account where the bomb threat was made was traced to Waymire.
The UW-Eau Claire police officer learned that Waymire was a student at the university and lived on campus. Police interviewed him after he was contacted at his residence.
Waymire said he was with his friends on Sept. 29. They were hanging out at Towers Hall South watching TV and were drinking alcoholic beverages.
Just before midnight, Waymire said two of his friends dared him to make a bomb threat on Yik Yak. He said he then logged into his account and created a post stating there was a bomb in Towers Hall.
When he made the threat, Waymire said he had no thoughts about how serious this was. He said he was not thinking clearly because of his alcohol consumption.
Waymire said he later felt stupid for making the threat. He said he is a chemistry major but does not have any knowledge on how to make a bomb.
Waymire said his high school received a bomb threat about a year ago. He knew that the school was shut down and law enforcement conducted a long investigation into the threat. Through this experience, Waymire said he knew how serious these threats are.
On Oct. 1, police interviewed one of the people Waymire was with on Sept. 29. The person said he did not dare or pressure Waymire into making the threat. He added that he didn’t hear anyone else dare or pressure Waymire into making the threat.