EAU CLAIRE — A Mondovi man has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction for swerving his car toward a motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to crash and injuring two people.
Anthony R. Laehn, 50, pleaded guilty Friday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
As part of a deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor count of negligent operation of a vehicle in two years if Laehn pays a $250 fine, commits no new crimes, pays $5,915 in restitution and has no contact with the victims.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 12:18 p.m. on July 11, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash involving injury on Highway 37 in the town of Brunswick.
A deputy arrived to find a woman lying on the road, being tended to by passersby. She was bleeding significantly from the back of her head.
A man said he was driving the motorcycle and the woman was his passenger. The man said he was injured in the crash but did not require medical attention.
The man said he and the woman were out looking at scenery while on a motorcycle ride. While they were near Highways 37 and 85, the man said a white car was following them very closely. At one point, the man said, the car was only one to two feet behind them.
The man said he raised his middle finger toward the driver of the white car, who was later identified as Laehn. He said they were traveling at speeds of 50 mph at this time.
Laehn then moved over into the left lane. The man said when Laehn’s car was parallel to his motorcycle, the car swerved quickly into his lane.
The man said he had to swerve and brake to avoid being hit by the car. He lost control of the motorcycle and crashed on the highway. The motorcycle sustained minor damage.
Witnesses at the scene provided similar stories to the deputy.
About 30 minutes later, police found the suspect vehicle in the parking lot at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Laehn said he witnessed a crash on Highway 37. He said the driver and passenger on a motorcycle both “flipped him off.” The motorcycle crashed after it lost control and overcorrected, Laehn said.
Laehn said he did not hit anyone and was not involved in the crash.
Authorities told Laehn that he was witnessed following the motorcycle very closely before the crash.
Laehn decided to stop answering further questions.