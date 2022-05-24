EAU CLAIRE — A former Eau Claire man has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction for using duct tape and rope to punish his four children.
Lee Yang, 42, now of New Richmond, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of causing mental harm to a child and no contest to two amended misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child.
For the misdemeanors, Judge John Manydeeds placed Yang on one year of probation. As conditions of probation, he must comply with directives from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
As part of an 18-month deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charge will be dismissed if Yang pays a $300 fine, commits no new crimes, performs 80 hours of community service and successfully completes probation.
According to the criminal complaint:
At the time of these incidents, Yang’s children were ages 8, 6, 4 and 3.
After receiving reports of potential child abuse, an Eau Claire police detective and a social worker spoke with Yang’s two oldest children.
One of the children said Yang had duct taped all of the children’s mouths and tied at least one of the children’s feet and hands, all as a means of punishment.
The other child said Yang used duct tape on one of her siblings. That sibling got in trouble for yelling, she said. The other child said Yang also duct taped her mouth once and bound her hands with rope before placing her in the bathroom.
The other child said Yang once hit one of her siblings with a plastic hanger and placed a second sibling in a wooden box in the basement for five minutes.
During an interview with police, Yang said he spanks his children with a bamboo back scratcher.
Yang also admitted to hitting one of his children with a clothes hanger and said he takes out duct tape and threatens to use it on his children to scare them. Yang said a couple of weeks ago he took the duct tape out to scare them as the children have seen this on television.
Yang said he tells his children he will put duct tape on their hands and feet and put them in the dark. Yang said he has never followed through with that threat. He said he makes the duct tape threats almost every day.
Yang denied using a rope on the children, but admitted he threatened one of his children with a rope on one occasion.
Yang denied putting any of his children into a box.
Yang eventually admitted to duct taping one child’s mouth, binding her ankles and wrists with duct tape and carrying her to the basement utility room. He said he left her in the basement for 10 minutes.