EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction for having a significant amount of marijuana in his van following a traffic stop.
A state trooper’s initial concern was the van’s loud exhaust. But after pulling the vehicle over, authorities say, the trooper found nearly 2 pounds of marijuana inside the van.
Isaac J. Jensen, 25, 6751 North Road, pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Judge John Manydeeds fined Jensen $886 on the misdemeanor charges.
As part of a deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charge will be dismissed in two years if Jensen pays a $250 fine, commits no new crimes, performs 60 hours of community service and completes an alcohol and drug assessment.
According to the criminal complaint:
A state trooper was finishing up a traffic stop just before 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at U.S. 53 and North Road in the town of Washington when he saw a tan van pass him with a loud exhaust.
The trooper stopped the van with the intention of issuing a warning for the loud exhaust. The trooper approached the driver, identified as Jensen, who was visibly shaking and appeared to be nervous.
Jensen told the trooper the loud exhaust was due to his transmission going out. When asked why he was so nervous, Jensen said cops make him nervous.
The trooper went to his squad car to complete paperwork.
When he returned to Jensen’s van, the trooper could smell a strong odor of raw marijuana. He told Jensen he would have to search the van. The trooper found a bag of marijuana and an electronic scale in a door pocket and several clean glass pipes in the center console. A backpack behind the passenger seat contained several small plastic bags with marijuana.
Several other plastic bags with marijuana were found around the back seat area of the van. Several black plastic jars contained marijuana residue.
In a duffel bag behind the driver’s seat, the trooper found several empty vacuum-seal bags containing a large amount of marijuana residue.
Jensen was arrested and taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.
The marijuana found in the vehicle weighed 860 grams.
The trooper recognized that the amount of marijuana found in the van was more than typical for personal use.