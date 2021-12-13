EAU CLAIRE — A 52-year-old man faces criminal charges for exposing himself in front of a child in an Eau Claire hotel.
Roger A. Larson, who had been residing at The Regency Inn & Suites, 1828 S. Hastings Way, in recent months, was charged Monday with a felony count of exposing his genitals and misdemeanors for disorderly conduct and bail jumping in Eau Claire County.
Judge John Manydeeds set Larson’s bond at $1,500 cash with conditions he have no contact with minors or the hotel, and he cannot consume any alcohol.
According to the criminal complaint, the hotel’s staff called police Sunday evening to report that Larson had exposed himself to a 9-year-old boy who was also at the hotel. Hotel staff said the man had previously done the same to female employees, but those incidents had not been reported before.
With the consent of the child’s grandmother, officers interviewed the boy about what he saw. The boy told police that as he walked through the hotel, a naked man was standing in the doorway of a guest room, just looking into the hallway. The boy then ran away and told his grandmother about the incident.
Police also spoke with a hotel employee who said Larson made her uncomfortable by smelling her, staring at her breasts and commenting on her appearance. The employee also said that Larson had exposed himself to other hotel workers, but they had not reported it.
Larson has been staying in a room at the hotel for about three months with his fiancée, according to employees.
When a police officer spoke with Larson, he had an odor of alcohol coming from him, glossy eyes, slurred speech and trouble keeping his balance. He initially denied drinking alcohol that night, but later admitted he’d had a few beers.
The officer had difficulty getting a statement from Larson, who had trouble staying on topic. But when the officer asked about seeing a child in the hallway outside his room, Larson said he had opened the door because he thought his fiancée was out there and needed to be let in the room. Larson, who claimed he was wearing underwear at the time, said he did not know there would be a child outside his room when he opened the door.
Then the officer asked about the claims that Larson had exposed himself to female motel staff. Larson’s initial reply was that never occurred, but then changed his response to “maybe.”
The bail jumping charges stem from Larson’s two pending cases where he’s accused of driving while revoked and lewd and lascivious behavior.
The latter of those cases is based on Larson allegedly exposing himself during August to tenants of a downtown apartment building on East Madison Street.
Bail set for the driving violation case included a condition that Larson, who has a history of drunken driving convictions, not consume alcohol. A test conducted at the jail on Sunday night showed Larson had a 0.064 blood-alcohol level.