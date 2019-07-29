An 18-year-old Eleva man is accused of barging into an Eau Claire apartment on Friday and waving a gun around in front of a couple who he is acquainted with.
Keaton D. Lowry, E970 Birch Road, faces a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety along with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
He appeared Monday morning in Eau Claire County Court and was released on a signature bond while his case is pending. Conditions of his bond require that he have no contact with the couple he is accused of threatening, maintain absolute sobriety and not be in possession of weapons.
According to the criminal complaint:
A couple called Eau Claire police at 10:08 p.m. Friday to report that a man they knew had just threatened them with a handgun in their residence on Coventry Court.
The two were watching TV in their living room when Lowry knocked on the door. The female opened the door slightly, saw Lowry had a handgun pointed at her, tried to shut the door and he forced himself into the apartment. After entering, Lowry pointed the gun at the male, but then waved it around carelessly while he was screaming and acting hysterical, according to the couple. The pair believed he could be under the influence of drugs.
They estimate he was in the apartment for about a minute until he left after the girlfriend screamed that he must leave. When police interviewed the couple, officers noted they appeared visibly shaken by the incident.
Late Sunday night, police spotted Lowry’s car in the parking lot at a McDonald’s restaurant on Eau Claire’s south side and performed a “high-risk” arrest with their firearms pointed at him because the couple said he had a handgun.
After putting Lowry in handcuffs, police searched his car and turned up a switchblade knife but did not find the handgun described by the couple.
Lowry told police that on Friday night he was at the Eau Claire home where he resides with roommates and spent the night with two friends. When police asked the names of those friends to corroborate the alibi, Lowry became defensive and said “they don’t belong in this incident.” He also said he had been drinking heavily and can’t remember everything that happened that night.
Lowry said the last time he was at the Coventry Court apartment was a couple months ago and it ended with a disagreement with the male there about obtaining marijuana.
The couple said they were introduced to Lowry through a mutual friend and he had stopped by their home during March and April. In the latter visit, Lowry made a scene in the parking lot after his car was blocked by a vehicle owned by a resident of the apartment building. The couple told their mutual friend that they no longer wanted to have contact with Lowry and had forgotten about him, until he called Wednesday to accuse the male of damage to his car.
Lowry told police that he had seen the male at a McDonald’s drive through and later noticed that his vehicle had been scratched by keys. Lowry then received anonymous text messages taunting him about the damage to his car and suspected the male was behind it.
Lowry admitted to calling the male on Wednesday, but denied going to the apartment on Friday or having a gun.