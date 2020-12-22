EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire County Jail inmate attacked a fellow inmate unprovoked, breaking five bones in the other inmate’s face, authorities said.
Adam R. Noskoviak, 31, 5328 Prill Road, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of aggravated battery and battery by prisoners.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 9:11 p.m. on Nov. 30, Noskoviak assaulted the other inmate in the dayroom area of G-block, located in the medium-security housing unit.
Noskoviak was sitting at the top of the dayroom stairs when he suddenly stood, quickly walked down the stairs and ran toward the other inmate in a lunging manner.
Noskoviak could be observed swinging wide with his right arm and punching the other inmate in the right side of the face.
At the time of the attack, the other inmate was sitting in a chair in front of the unit kiosk and operating a touch screen.
Noskoviak’s action appeared to occur without warning. The other inmate made no defensive movements or reactions to protect his face or head.
The other inmate appeared to be completely focused on operating the touch screen of the kiosk.
The impact of the punch knocked the other inmate out of his chair and onto the floor.
The other inmate stood up, and he and Noskoviak exchanged words.
The two inmates were directed by jail staff to lock in their cells, which they did.
The other inmate was removed from the housing unit and placed in the program room until the jail nurse could come to the area and assess his condition.
The other inmate was having difficulty opening his mouth. He told jail staff that the side of his face felt as though it was shattered inside.
The other inmate was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, where he was diagnosed with the five facial fractures.
Jail staff interviewed five other inmates. Four of them were in the dayroom at the time of the assault.
None of the inmates saw the actual assault. They heard the other inmate hit the floor and Noskoviak walking away saying “talk (expletive), get hit.”
None of the inmates has witnessed any problems between Noskoviak and the other inmate.
One of the witnesses said he and the other inmate had been talking about how to behave in prison and what to watch out for. The other inmate had been talking about some of the prison gangs.
The witness said Noskoviak was offended by some of what the other inmate had said regarding one prison gang.
The witness said the other inmate had tried to organize the other inmates in G block against Noskoviak and that Noskoviak was aware of this.
The other inmate declined to sign a medical release of information because he didn’t want anyone to get in trouble for this incident. He said he needed surgery on his face to correct his injuries.
If convicted of both charges, Noskoviak could be sentenced to up to 13 years in prison.