CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man who reportedly stabbed his former roommate in September 2018 has been convicted in Chippewa County Court.
Michael V. Pierce, 46, 3136 Craig Road, pleaded no contest to aggravated battery and burglary-armed with a dangerous weapon. Counts of armed robbery and possession of meth were read-in and dismissed. His trial, which was slated to begin Aug. 5, has been canceled.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered a pre-sentence investigation, with the sentencing now set for Oct. 6. Pierce remains incarcerated on a $100,000 cash bond that was set Sept. 13, 2018. The county’s victim witness office is recommending Pierce pay $7,514 in restitution.
According to a Chippewa Falls Police Department press release, police were sent to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital at 5:40 p.m. Sept. 12, 2018, for a report that a man had been stabbed by his former roommate and former employee, who he identified as Pierce.
The victim said that Pierce went to the victim’s home to confront him about a debt, and Pierce was armed with several knives. Once the victim arrived home, Pierce stabbed him several times. Pierce then forced the victim to go to an ATM to withdraw money. Pierce took a bicycle as he left the victim’s home.
The victim then went to the hospital; he has non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers located Pierce on the bicycle, and he was taken into custody without incident.
Online court records show Pierce was convicted of disorderly conduct in Marathon County in July 2018.