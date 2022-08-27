EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will be sentenced Nov. 7 for selling large amounts of a heroin and fentanyl mix and for having this mix and other drugs in his possession.

Terrance J. Wilson, 48, 1828 S. Hastings Way, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of narcotics delivery, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon and bail jumping, and an unrelated felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com