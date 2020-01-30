CHIPPEWA FALLS -- A man has died from injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash Jan. 22 in Chippewa Falls.
According to a news release from the Chippewa Falls Police Department:
At 10:36 a.m. Jan. 22, police and the Chippewa Falls Fire and EMS Department responded to the scene of a traffic crash with injury on Highway 178/Seymour Cray Sr. Boulevard at the intersection with Olson Drive.
The crash involved a semitrailer-truck and a GMC Jimmy SUV. Matthew J. Milne, 43,The driver of the SUV, was severely injured, received lifesaving efforts on scene and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the semi was not injured.
The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in the crash investigation.
From the investigation conducted at the scene, authorities believe the semi was making a left turn from traveling west on Olson Drive to travel south on Highway 178. The trailer portion was across the northbound lanes of 178 when it was struck by the SUV. The SUV sustained massive damage, and Milne was ejected from his vehicle. He is believed to have been wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. Road conditions were snow covered and slippery.
Milne died Monday. His family said his organs were donated.
Investigation of the crash continues; no arrests or citations have been made at this time.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Department assisted the incident, making the crash scene safe for officers, EMTs and investigators.