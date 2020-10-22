CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of leading police on a 14-mile, high-speed chase Aug. 31, 2018, through Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie — after being involved in a violent domestic assault incident with a woman in a vehicle in Eau Claire earlier in the day, was convicted Thursday of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Girard R. Jones, 44, 928 First Ave., pleaded guilty Thursday in Chippewa County Court. A trial, which had been set to begin Nov. 12, has been canceled. Other charges were dismissed and read-in.
Jones was previously sentenced to 10 1/2 years in prison in Eau Claire County Court in August 2019 for the domestic assault; he received 342 days credit. He appeared in person Thursday, after being transported from the prison in Boscobel earlier in the day.
Chippewa County Assistant District Attorney Scott Zehr told Judge James Isaacson that his office will seek three years in prison and two years extended supervision consecutive to the Eau Claire County sentence. Both sides are free to argue the length of incarceration. Jones asked to be sentenced Thursday, but Isaacson opted to wait for a later date to further review the case. Isaacson then set the sentencing for Dec. 8.
According to criminal complaints filed in Eau Claire and Chippewa county courts:
At about 1:05 a.m. Aug. 31, 2018, a woman exited the passenger side of a moving vehicle, causing severe head trauma, and she needed medical treatment.
However, she wasn’t brought to Mayo Clinic Health System hospital until after 4 a.m., where he dropped her off and left. Staff at the hospital didn’t know the name of either person. A portion of the unconscious woman’s skull had to be removed by medical staff to relieve the pressure on her brain.
Shortly before 6 p.m. that day, officers learned Jones was at a residence in Chippewa Falls, so they went there to apprehend him. However, “Jones drove through the yard and accelerated away from officers.”
Jones drove onto E. Park Avenue on the south side of Chippewa Falls, reaching speeds of 70 mph, before driving southbound on Highway 124, with speeds reaching 75 mph. He entered the Walmart parking lot. Officers “reported they heard shots fired during this time.”
Chippewa Falls police Sgt. Thomas Wahl and Eau Claire police Officer Mitchell Hunsley fired at Jones as he drove his vehicle toward them. No one was injured during the chase or arrest.
The chase went onto 118th Street, where Jones’ vehicle was finally stopped and he was arrested. An officer heard Jones tell an EMT that he had been smoking methamphetamine. The entire distance of the pursuit was 14.2 miles. Dash cam video shows that Jones endangered dozens of drivers during the course of the chase.
In the Eau Claire County Case, Judge Sarah Harless also ordered Jones to spend 3½ years on extended supervision following his release from prison. Jones was fined $1,080 and ordered to pay $598 in restitution. As a condition of supervision, Jones cannot have contact with the victim or her family.