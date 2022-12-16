EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will be sentenced March 31 in connection with the 2021 shooting death of an Eau Claire teen.

Austin Vang, 28, 2812 Terry Lane, was found guilty following a four-day jury trial in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of second-degree reckless homicide by use of a dangerous weapon.

