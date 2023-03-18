EAU CLAIRE — A former Eau Claire man will be sentenced June 13 for his roles in providing the fentanyl that led to the December 2020 drug overdose death of a man in Eau Claire, and a fight at the Eau Claire County Jail.

Trenton J. Wik, 35, pleaded guilty Friday in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of first-degree reckless homicide by delivering drugs and substantial battery.