An Eau Claire man will spend six months in jail for the home invasion of a pastor’s residence while armed with a machete.
Following the invasion, Dirk F. Ballard also stole a truck from a neighboring residence and crashed it in Fall Creek, police said.
“The egregiousness of these crimes speak for themselves,” Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen said Friday during Ballard’s plea and sentencing hearing.
“There’s a profound need to protect the public from this type of behavior. We need absolute protection and severe punishment,” Theisen said.
Even though the incident was fueled by a drug addiction, the judge said, “we can’t stand back and hope that doesn’t happen again.”
Ballard, 40, 3346 Kaycee Drive, pleaded guilty to felony counts of armed burglary and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Felony counts of attempted armed robbery with threat of force and bail jumping, and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping were dismissed.
Theisen placed Ballard on six years of probation. As conditions of probation, he must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended treatment, programming or counseling.
Ballard was also ordered to pay $8,350 in restitution for the crashed truck.
Because of drugs, Ballard told Theisen, “I wasn’t thinking clearly, I wasn’t myself. I recognized the impact I had on everyone involved.”
Theisen said Ballard’s crimes are “among the most heinous I have seen in my recent recollection. Barring a homicide, I don’t see how this could be any more heinous. I think it’s devoid of emotional consideration.”
According to Eau Claire police and the criminal complaint:
Ballard opened and rifled through the cars in Caleb Schaller’s driveway on Harrison Street just after 3 p.m. Aug. 7 before opening the front door without knocking, demanded Schaller’s car keys and had a sheathed machete slung over his shoulder.
Schaller is an associate pastor at Messiah Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
Schaller’s two daughters and their friend were also in the residence when Ballard came inside.
Schaller forced Ballard out of the house and onto the porch and yelled for his daughter to call 911.
Schaller and Ballard got into a wrestling match on the front lawn over the machete.
Schaller was able to disarm Ballard.
Ballard then left on foot but continued to threaten Schaller by saying “I’m coming back” and “You better lock your doors.”
Ballard then stole a truck from another residence on Harrison Street, drove to Fall Creek and crashed with a logging truck on East Lincoln Avenue in Fall Creek.
Ballard was free on signature bonds for pending felony and misdemeanor cases in Chippewa and Clark counties.