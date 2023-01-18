Lee
EAU CLAIRE — A Schofield man will spend at least two months in jail for coming to Eau Claire to have sexual relations with a 13-year-old girl.
But the girl the man was communicating with was actually an agent with the state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, authorities said.
Jay Lee, 25, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of attempted child enticement.
Felony counts of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempted sexual assault of a child under age 16 were dismissed but considered by Judge Sarah Harless at sentencing.
Harless placed Lee on five years of probation and gave him the option of spending three months in jail or two months in jail and performing 240 hours of community service.
As conditions of probation, Lee must comply with the state’s sex offender registry for 15 years and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
According to the criminal complaint:
The agent, posing as a 13-year-old girl, on June 29, 2021, posted an advertisement online looking for something to do and someone to hang out with.
Lee responded to the ad later that day.
The conversation between Lee and the agent soon turned sexual in nature.
Lee sent a photo of himself to the agent on July 2, 2021. The agent then sent Lee a photo of a young, clothed girl.
Lee sent additional photos of himself in subsequent days, including a picture of his genitals.
Lee kept asking the agent if there was a good time for them to meet.
Lee and the agent eventually decided to meet at an unspecified park in Eau Claire.
Lee told the agent that he would bring along a condom. “But I don’t plan on using it,” he said. “I promise it’s just more of a safety precaution.”
The meeting was scheduled for July 9, 2021, at an Eau Claire park.
Lee arrived in his vehicle at 12:25 p.m.
Lee was then taken into custody by law enforcement officers. Lee briefly made a statement about looking for a place to fish.
Authorities searched Lee’s van and found a condom and kitchen knife in the center console.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.