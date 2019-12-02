A Chippewa Falls man will spend nine months in jail for stealing from and beating another man at an Eau Claire residence.
Samuel J. Kuntz believed the other man had sex with his ex-girlfriend, police say.
The other man had fractured facial bones and required surgery. He had a mesh plate and eight screws placed in his cheek. Doctors also found two small bones floating around in his face, police said.
Kuntz, 37, 1 E. Canal St., Chippewa Falls, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of substantial battery, theft from a person and intimidation of a victim.
Judge Michael Schumacher placed Kuntz on four years of probation and fined him $1,564.
As a condition of probation, Kuntz cannot have contact with the victim.
According to the criminal complaint:
The other man was picked up by a friend on Nov. 8, 2018, and taken back to her house on Cameron Street.
Three other people were there, and he did not know two of them. One of them was later identified as Kuntz.
The group was hanging out and smoking marijuana. Kuntz was also smoking methamphetamine.
Kuntz then became enraged because he believed the other man was involved with Kuntz’s ex-girlfriend.
Kuntz approached the other man and struck him in the face with a closed fist. He then put his hand around the other man’s neck and started to strangle him.
The other man said he was struck in the face one more time and knocked unconscious.
When he woke up, the other man said Kuntz was taking his wallet, backpack and cellphone.
Kuntz also threatened to gouge out his eyes. Kuntz put the tip of a knife in the corner of the other man’s eyes.
Kuntz told the other man he would kill his grandmother if he told anyone about this incident.
Kuntz left, and the other man’s friend took him to his mother’s apartment.
His mother immediately took him to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Kuntz was free on a $5,000 cash bail for an ongoing felony case in Eau Claire County.