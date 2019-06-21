A Fall Creek man will spend at least five days in jail for trying to hit another man with a truck while standing in his own driveway in a road rage incident.
Daniel R. Raether, 30, 120 E. Grant Ave., pleaded no contest Friday in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon.
A felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed.
Judge Michael Schumacher placed Raether on one year of probation and gave him the option of spending either 15 days in jail or five days in jail and performing 80 hours of community service.
As conditions of probation, Raether cannot have contact with the victim and must undergo any programming recommended by his probation agent.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence on Peterson Avenue in the town of Seymour at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21 on a report of a road rage incident.
A man said he was driving on the North Crossing near Hastings Way when he attempted to pass a truck being driven by Raether.
The man said Raether changed lanes, cutting him off.
The man said he slowed down, changed lanes and again tried to pass Raether.
Raether revved the engine of his truck, got right up next to the man’s vehicle and then slowed down and tailgated the man all the way to the man’s residence on Peterson Avenue.
The man said he pulled into his driveway and Raether stopped at the end of the man’s driveway.
The man walked toward Raether’s truck to find out what was going on.
Raether revved the engine of his truck and drove right at the man at speeds of 25 to 30 mph.
The man said he moved out of the way and got behind a tree, but the driver’s side mirror of Raether’s truck struck his left shoulder.
When Raether slowed down, the man punched out the driver’s window of Raether’s truck.
Raether then put the truck in reverse and left the driveway.
The deputy saw the tracks in the yard caused by Raether’s truck. There was a pile of glass near the tracks and the man had fresh cuts on his right hand.
A witness at the residence confirmed the man’s version of events.
Raether was convicted of a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety in Chippewa County in August 2006 and a civil ordinance violation of endangering safety by reckless driving.